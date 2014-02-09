Preview: Kings at Wizards

The Washington Wizards briefly pulled above .500 but had their defense abandon them in back-to-back losses to fall a game under the even point. The Wizards will attempt to get back to .500 when they close out a five-game homestand by hosting the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Kings went into an offensive funk in the fourth quarter of a 99-89 loss at Boston to kick off a four-game road trip on Friday.

The loss to the Celtics marked the fifth straight road setback for Sacramento, which had picked up some momentum with back-to-back wins before heading out on the road. DeMarcus Cousins collected 31 points and 16 rebounds on Friday and is showing no ill effects from an ankle injury that kept him out six games by posting averages of 27 points and 14 boards in the last three contests. Cousins could be in for another big night against Washington, which was beaten on the boards 45-34 by the Cavaliers.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE KINGS (17-33): Cousins was passed over for a reserve spot on the All-Star roster twice - first by the Western Conference coaches and then by commissioner Adam Silver - and may have had the snub on his mind in Boston. “Tough loss,” Cousins told the Sacramento Bee. “I don’t think I came in focused, either. There were some outside things distracting me.” Silver named New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis to the West squad as an injury replacement, passing over Cousins and his 22.9 points and 11.7 rebounds. It also did not help that Rudy Gay (illness) missed Friday’s contest and did not practice on Saturday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (24-25): Washington got an All-Star bid for point guard John Wall, Cousins’ former college teammate, and Wall did his best to help avoid the two losses with 30.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. The Wizards jumped above .500 with wins over two of the best teams in the NBA in Oklahoma City and Portland but came up just short in an overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday before letting up against lowly Cleveland. “It’s easy to get up against the good teams,” forward Martell Webster told the Washington Post. “Where we fold is these teams below .500 come in and we play down to the level.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento has taken three straight in the series, including each of its last two trips to Washington.

2. Kings G Marcus Thornton (hip) sat out Friday’s game and is questionable for Sunday.

3. Webster is 8-of-14 from 3-point range over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Wizards 106, Kings 102