Preview: Kings at Wizards

The Washington Wizards have rebounded from a rough stretch for two straight lopsided wins, and they’ll try for their longest winning streak in two months when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Wizards aim for their first three-game streak since Jan. 5-9 after being Charlotte by 26 and Memphis by 20 in their past two contests. The Kings have struggled to a 4-8 mark since George Karl took over as the team’s third head coach this season.

Washington routed a shorthanded Memphis squad 107-87 on Thursday as the Grizzlies rested several starters. It might not get much more of a challenge from a Sacramento team that is wrapping up a season-long eight-game road trip and coming off a 114-107 loss at lowly Philadelphia on Friday. The Wizards have won three straight at home, where they are 23-10, while the Kings are 9-23 on the road, including a 2-5 mark on the current trip.

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-42): Sacramento has allowed 109.6 points per game under Karl and gave up 114 to a 76ers team that had topped 110 only three times all season — twice in overtime. The porous defense has overshadowed the play of center DeMarcus Cousins, who posted a whopping 39 points and a career-high 24 rebounds against Philadelphia and has recorded double-doubles in five straight games and six of the past seven. Rudy Gay also has flourished in Karl’s up-tempo system, topping 20 points in five consecutive contests and seven of the past eight, including 24 against the 76ers.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (37-28): Washington endured a six-game losing streak spanning the All-Star break but has won four of six since to pull within two games of Toronto and Chicago, who are tied for third in the Eastern Conference. The rebound has started at the defensive end, as the Wizards have held eight straight opponents under 100 points, keeping the last two under 90. Washington is working with a thin bench with guard Garrett Temple (hamstring) and forward Kris Humphries (groin) sidelined and forward Nene possibly missing a second consecutive game for personal reasons.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings have matched a season high by scoring 100 or more points in five consecutive games.

2. The Wizards are 17-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field while Sacramento has allowed four of its last six opponents to shoot better than 50 percent.

3. Sacramento is 5-9 in the second game of back-to-backs and is trying to avoid being swept for the fourth time in 15 back-to-back sets this season.

PREDICTION: Wizards 109, Kings 95