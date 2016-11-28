Preview: Kings at Wizards

The Sacramento Kings opened a long road trip with an easy win and will try to remain hot when they visit the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Kings have won three of their last four overall after posting a 122-105 victory at Brooklyn on Sunday, with DeMarcus Cousins going for 37 points.

The 122 points established a season high for Sacramento, which is averaging 112 over a seven-game span. The Wizards also had won three of four before running into red-hot San Antonio on Saturday and suffering a 112-100 loss. "At the end of the day, it's about defense, and we didn't play it at the end of the day," Washington guard Bradley Beal told reporters after scoring a team-high 25 points. Beal, who was slapped with a $15,000 fine for an incident against Orlando on Friday, is averaging 28.8 points over his last four games and 23.1 - three over his season average - at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-10): Cousins was 4-of-5 from long range and Rudy Gay went 3-of-5 as Sacramento shot a season-high 56.5 percent on 3-pointers against the Nets. Two others went 2-of-2 - including reserve forward Omri Casspi, who has played sparingly this season but been more of a factor of late. The eight-year pro has collected 15 points over the last two contests, as well as nine of his 23 rebounds on the season and five of his eight assists.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (5-10): Center Ian Mahinmi (knee) made his debut for Washington against the Spurs after sitting out the first 14 games of the season. The native of France, who signed a four-year, $64-million deal with the Wizards this offseason, recorded one point, one rebound, one block and one steal in 14 unspectacular minutes, but he figures to help solidify the interior going forward. "I knew going into this game that he was going to be rusty, and he was, but he gave us good effort," coach Scott Brooks told reporters. "He knows how to play. It's going to take him some time. I'm very patient, and he understands that we all are. But I like what he brings to our team. He's a tough player and he just brings a good fiber to our team."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington has won nine of its last 11 against Sacramento at home.

2. Wizards PG John Wall has averaged 23.5 points in his last two contests while making 17-of-29 shots inside the arc.

3. Cousins averaged 25.5 points and nine rebounds as the teams split two meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Wizards 111, Kings 104