Wizards 113, Kings 99

WASHINGTON -- Guard John Wall set a career-high with 19 assists and center Marcin Gortat scored a season-high 27 points as the shorthanded Washington Wizards defeated the Sacramento Kings 113-99 Monday night.

Guard Garrett Temple established a new career-high in consecutive games with 23 points and Wall scored 12 for the Wizards (12-14). Washington won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov 14-21 when it had a three-game streak. The Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets 109-101 Saturday.

Tied 84-84 entering the fourth quarter, Washington scored the next eight points with Wall assisting on two 3-pointers.

The Wizards sank 14 of 24 attempts from beyond the arc. Forward Kris Humphries made all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 15 points.

Center DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points and forward Rudy Gay had 16 for the Kings (11-17). Sacramento entered Washington having won four of five games including 104-94 at the Toronto Raptors Sunday.

The Kings finished with a 46-38 rebounding advantage, but couldn’t keep up with the feisty and small-ball Wizards. Washington turned 15 turnovers by Sacramento into 15 points and held an opponent under 100 points for the first time in 11 games.

Washington only had nine players available because of injuries. Coach Randy Wittman used just seven for all but the final minute.

Starting small forward Otto Porter (thigh) missed his second straight game for the Wizards and reserve guard Gary Neal (sore lower back) was a last minute scratch. Guard and leading scorer Bradley Beal (leg) last played Dec. 9.

Whether scoring inside or running the court, Gortat blitzed the Kings from the start. He made all six of his field-goal attempts in the first quarter and finished the half nine of 10 for 21 points as the Wizards led 63-59.

He entered Monday with a season-high of 20 points.

Guard Ramon Session had 15 points and forward Jared Dudley scored 13 points

Wall’s passing helped push the lead to 75-67, but when Wall sat, the Kings closed the third quarter with an 8-0 run, tying the game 84-84.

The two-time All-Star’s final assist, a pass to a 3-point shooting Dudley with 1:54 remaining, established a new personal best.

Guard Marco Belinelli had 15 points for the Kings.

NOTES: Washington’s injury list includes PF Nene (left calf strain), F Drew Gooden (right calf strain) and G Alan Anderson (ankle). Nene, who played several seasons under Kings coach George Karl when both were with the Denver Nuggets, last suited up Nov. 27. ... Half of the players starting attended college at either Kentucky (Wizards G John Wall, Kings C DeMarcus Cousins, Kings G Rajon Rondo) or Kansas (Wizards F Kelly Oubre Jr., Kings G Ben McLemore). ... The two teams will meet again March 30 at Sacramento. ... Sacramento ends its road trip Wednesday at the Indiana Pacers. ... The Wizards close their three-game homestand Wednesday against the Grizzlies. Washington lost 112-95 at Memphis on Dec. 14.