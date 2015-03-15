Wizards rally from 21-point deficit to stun Kings

WASHINGTON -- DeMarcus Cousins witnessed his former University of Kentucky teammate and Washington Wizards All-Star guard John Wall’s latest dynamic performance. Unfortunately for the Sacramento center, he also endured the Kings’ latest implosion.

Wall matched his season-high with 31 points and outdueled Cousins as the Washington Wizards rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second half for a 113-97 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Wall had 20 points and 10 of his 12 assists in the second half for the Wizards (38-28), who outscored the Kings 67-33 in the second half. Forward Paul Pierce scored 17 points and swingman Rasual Butler added 14.

“It was just us having a lot of fight and heart to come back,” Wall said. “We never should have gotten down that way. We didn’t play with any energy or compete in the first half.”

Cousins led the Kings (22-43) with 30 points, but the center went scoreless in the fourth quarter before fouling out as Sacramento blew a double-digit halftime lead for the second straight night. The Kings have lost seven of nine and finished 2-6 on their eight-game road trip. Forward and second-leading scorer Rudy Gay missed the game with left patellar tendon strain.

Washington has won three straight games and five of seven after losing six straight and 11 of 13.

“We’re playing better, that’s the important thing,” said Pierce, whose third quarter scoring sparked the comeback. “We have to get off to better starts, most importantly. You can’t do this against the very, very good teams.”

Washington last won three straight games Jan. 5-9.

Sacramento outscored Washington 39-25 in the second quarter and shot 60 percent from the field in the first half as Cousins had 21 points. The Kings led 69-48 one minute into the third quarter.

Everything went the Wizards’ way from there before the 12th sellout crowd of the season.

Pierce had 12 points in the third quarter as Washington outscored Sacramento 38-21.

Down 85-84 entering the final period, the Wizards took their first lead at 89-88 on Ramon Sessions’ 3-pointer with 10:11 remaining. That started a decisive 23-4 run during which Cousins was hit with a technical before fouling out.

The Kings tallied 42 points in the second quarter and led by 13 points at halftime at the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night before losing 114-107 despite 39 points and 24 rebounds from Cousins.

“It’s frustrating,” Cousins said of the latest loss. “Just have to keep moving forward, man. I don’t think anything has come easy for us this season.”

The Wizards finished 13 of 26 on 3-pointers. Wall made 4 of 5 in his first meeting this season against Cousins.

“We want to beat one another,” Cousins said. “We want to be able to go back later on in the summer and talk trash about it. He had an incredible performance.”

The Wizards played without three regular members of their rotation, including starting forward Nene (personal reasons). Guard Bradley Beal also scored 14 points and center Marcin Gortat had 13 for the Wizards, but it was their point guard who led the way.

“He carried us pretty much in the second half,” Gortat said of Wall. “Thanks to him we got this victory.”

Forward Derrick Williams and guard Ray McCallum each scored 15 points for the Kings. Sacramento committed 11 of its 17 turnovers in the second half.

Washington traded guard Andre Miller to Sacramento for Ramon Sessions before last month’s NBA trade deadline. Miller sparked Sacramento’s offense with seven assists in 10 minutes in the first half. The Wizards only had six assists before halftime, but finished with 28.

“Wall kind of turned it up at the end of the third,” Miller said of the young point guard he helped mentor for 1 1/2 seasons before the trade. “They just played with a little more of a sense of urgency.”

NOTES: Washington F Kris Humphries missed his eighth straight game because of a groin injury. G Garrett Temple (right hamstring strain) sat out for a second consecutive game. ... Wizards G Bradley Beal and Kings G Ben McLemore were AAU teammates in St. Louis. ... The Wizards celebrated Polish Heritage night, as C Marcin Gortat is the NBA’s only Polish player. ... The Wizards visit Sacramento on March 22. ... The Kings face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in their first home game since March 1. ... Washington faces the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday in its third of seven straight games against Western Conference opponents.