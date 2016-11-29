Wizards outlast Kings in OT in foul-filled contest

WASHINGTON -- "It was a nasty game from start to finish," is how DeMarcus Cousins described the Sacramento Kings' foul-plagued, turnover-filled meeting with the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The Wizards concurred, but at least they walked off the court smiling.

Bradley Beal scored 31 points and sank a career-high seven 3-pointers as Washington outlasted Cousins and the Kings 101-95 in overtime.

John Wall scored 19 points and handed out 11 assists for the Wizards (6-10). The Kings (7-11) fell short despite getting 36 points and 20 rebounds from Cousins.

Washington let an eight-point lead with 5:12 remaining in regulation slip away before scoring the opening seven points of the extra session. Beal's final 3-pointer, set up by a Markieff Morris offensive rebound off a Beal miss, gave the Wizards room at 97-92 with 1:57 left.

The Kings didn't score in OT until 16.8 seconds remained.

Sacramento shot a miserable 3 of 21 on 3-pointers, went 16 of 26 from the free-throw line and committed 20 turnovers.

Wall committed 11 of Washington's 24 turnovers and was called for one of the team's three first-half technical fouls.

"There was probably eight to 10 minutes straight where there were just fouls, fouls, fouls -- or turnovers," Wall said. "It was hard to get into a rhythm."

At least the Wizards had Beal, who made 12 of 24 shots, including 7 of 13 from beyond the arc.

"We did a great job finding Brad," said Wall, who played 42 minutes despite banging knees in the first half. "He had a rhythm going."

Cousins scored 37 points Sunday in the Kings' 122-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Sacramento had won three of four and opened its six-game road trip by posting its highest point total of the season.

The Wizards seemingly took control with a 10-0 run for an 86-78 lead with 6:06 remaining. Instead, Cousins took over, outscoring Washington 10-4 over the final 4:46.

The fourth straight basket for Cousins tied the score 92-92 with 10.1 seconds left in regulation after the Wizards missed three of four free throws over the final two minutes. Wall missed a potential game-winning jumper in the last second.

Despite the monster stats, Wizards coach Scott Brooks was upbeat about Washington's defense against Cousins.

"It took 34 shots to get those 36 points, and probably four or five was just like, 'Are you kidding me?' Couldn't do anything better than what he did, but he made them," Brooks said.

Cousins had 23 points and 14 rebounds after halftime. He also committed five turnovers overall.

"Lots of turnovers early," Cousins said. "I don't think either team found their rhythm. You have nights like this."

Otto Porter scored 15 points for the Wizards. Kelly Oubre recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Rudy Gay scored 18 points for the Kings, who shot 40.9 percent from the field.

"I thought we battled hard," Kings coach Dave Joerger said. "We didn't make a lot of shots. ... They made threes."

Washington lost 112-110 to San Antonio on Saturday in part because the Spurs consistently worked their way to the free-throw line.

Wall, Washington center Marcin Gortat and Brooks each received technical foul during the foul-plagued first half. Washington received 15 of the 25 total whistles before halftime as Sacramento attempted 22 free throws, which is more than the Kings took in seven full games this season. The teams also combined for 23 turnovers before the break.

NOTES: Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins and Washington G John Wall were teammates for one season at the University of Kentucky. That led to constant chatter about a reunion someday. "You never know. Maybe," Cousins playfully responded pregame. "There might be a time we team up in a rec league after we retire or something. You never know."... Kings G Garrett Temple signed a three-year contract with Sacramento in July after playing in 258 games over four seasons with Washington. He scored three points Monday. ... Washington opens a three-game road trip Wednesday at the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Wizards are only 1-5 away from home, though the victory came in their last road game, a 94-91 at the Orlando Magic on Nov. 25. ... Sacramento heads to Philadelphia for a meeting Wednesday with the 76ers.