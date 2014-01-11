Preview: Knicks at 76ers

The New York Knicks seek their fourth straight victory when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday in a matchup of teams going in opposite directions. The 76ers led the last-place Knicks by 1 1/2 games in the lowly Atlantic Division last Saturday, but New York has since vaulted two spots to third while Philadelphia has dropped to the basement. The latest of the Knicks’ season-high three straight wins may have been their most impressive, as they topped Miami 102-92 on Thursday.

The victory did not come without its usual New York drama, as shooting guard J.R. Smith was benched by head coach Mike Woodson, casting doubt on Smith’s future with the team. Philadelphia had the look of a team ready to bounce back from back-to-back embarrassing losses on Friday, but instead blew an early 16-point lead in a 114-104 loss to Detroit. The woeful Sixers defense has given up an average of 117 points during a three-game skid.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN Philadelphia (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (13-22): Woodson made a statement in benching Smith, whose latest charade involved untying the shoelaces of opponents - for which he was fined. It remains to be seen if Smith will remain in the doghouse Saturday night, but he was not helping himself much with his performance lately, averaging 6.5 points on 31.3 percent shooting in four games this month. Woodson might be tempted to bring back Smith - who leads New York with 60 3-pointers - against the Sixers, who do very little to defend the perimeter.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (12-24): It is hard to pinpoint the biggest issue for Philadelphia during its losing streak. Minnesota and Cleveland exploited the Sixers’ season-long struggles at limiting opponents from the outside, burying 29-of-54 from long range, but Detroit went at it another way. The Pistons outrebounded Philadelphia by a 62-42 margin and hauled in a Wells Fargo Center record 25 on the offensive end.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks C Tyson Chandler will miss his third straight game due to an illness.

2. Philadelphia is 6-3 at home against Eastern Conference opponents, compared to 1-10 on the road.

3. Sixers F Lavoy Allen (calf) sat for the first time Friday night.

PREDICTION: Knicks 108, 76ers 104