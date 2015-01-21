Preview: Knicks at 76ers

After suffering through the worst first half in franchise history, the New York Knicks opened the second by snapping a franchise-record 16-game losing streak. The Knicks try for a winning streak for the first time since the season’s first week when they visit the equally hapless Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. New York beat Philadelphia 91-83 on Nov. 22 and has won five of the last six in Philadelphia.

Prior to beating New Orleans 99-92 on Monday, New York’s last win was 101-95 at Boston on Dec. 12, and its last home triumph was Nov. 22 against the same Sixers. “It feels good to come in this locker room with a win,” forward Carmelo Anthony told ESPNNewYork.com. “It’s a different energy, it’s a different vibe. I just want my teammates to understand what this feeling is and let’s carry it over to Philly.” Philadelphia is coming off a 111-76 loss to Washington on Monday that concluded a first half that began with a franchise-record 17 straight losses.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE KNICKS (6-36): New York still has the worst record in the NBA - two games behind Minnesota and 2 1/2 behind Philadelphia - and would have a 25 percent chance of landing the top pick in the NBA draft if it remains there. Anthony scored 25 points and Amar‘e Stoudemire had 16 and 11 rebounds in the first game with the Sixers and both are expected to play despite knee issues.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (8-33): Philadelphia, which trailed the Wizards 27-11 and never threatened, got 13 points from Henry Sims but the backcourt of Michael Carter-Wiliams and K.J. McDaniels combined for 4-of-22 shooting and six turnovers. “I live in probably a naive world,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters. “I really think we’re going to win and steal wins, every time we play.” Rookie Nerlens Noel had 17 points and 12 boards in the first meeting with the Knicks.

1. The Sixers have scored less than 100 points in 18 straight games and lead the league in turnovers (18.6) with Carter-Williams leading individuals (4.4).

2. Sixers G Tony Wroten missed his fourth straight game (knee) against Washington and is not expected to play against Philadelphia, and F Luc Mbah a Monte (knee) also missed the Wizards game.

3. New York is 2-19 on the road and has lost eight straight away from Madison Square Garden.

PREDICTION: 76ers 92, Knicks 85