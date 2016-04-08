Preview: Knicks at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers set themselves on a path to several losing seasons in an effort to stock the team with young talent through the top of the draft under general manager Sam Hinkie, but the organization finally appears to be changing tactics. The 76ers will start their search for a new general manager as the roster Hinkie put together continues to play out the string on another losing season by hosting the New York Knicks on Friday.

Hinkie resigned as Philadelphia’s general manager with a 13-page letter on Wednesday but left the team with plenty of frontcourt talent, cap space and assets for the future. The 76ers went 47-195 in Hinkie’s tenure and his position within the front office became less secure when the team brought in veteran executive Jerry Colangelo in December. The Knicks aren’t on their way to the playoffs, either, and are trying to find a path to future greatness behind a front office led by Phil Jackson. The 11-time champion coach is so far not as successful as an executive but got a great return from first-round pick Kristaps Porzingis this season and still has Carmelo Anthony committed to sticking around and building a winning team.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE KNICKS (31-48): Jackson is in charge of personnel decisions but Anthony would at least like to have a discussion with his boss. “I think you have to have some type of input, whether it’s input or dialogue, whatever word that you want to use, I think you have to have that,” Anthony told reporters. “I think at this point it needs to be some type of connection, some type of communication, especially if we want to right this ship - there definitely needs to be some type of communication.” The biggest decision for Jackson is who will coach the team going forward, and interim coach Kurt Rambis dropped to 8-17 since taking over the job when New York fell 111-97 to Charlotte on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (10-68): Hinkie’s “process” was often criticized by fans and media, and Colangelo’s arrival cut into his decision-making power. Philadelphia is reportedly close to bringing in Colangelo’s son, Bryan Colangelo, to help out in the front office and Hinkie took the opportunity to step away. “While we are disappointed in Sam’s decision, we would like to sincerely thank him for his contributions over the past three seasons,” 76ers managing general partner Josh Harris said in a statement. “There is no question that Sam’s work has put us in a very strong position to take advantage of numerous opportunities for an exciting future.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The 76ers became the last team in the NBA to reach double figures in wins with a 107-93 triumph over New Orleans on Tuesday.

2. New York G Sasha Vujacic is 11-of-18 from 3-point range in the last four games.

3. Philadelphia F/C Nerlens Noel (knee) returned from a six-game absence on Tuesday and collected four points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

PREDICTION: Knicks 103, 76ers 99