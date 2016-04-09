Knicks 109, 76ers 102

PHILADELPHIA -- As has been often the case during a season in which they have won just 10 games, the Philadelphia 76ers showed flashes of respectability throughout Friday’s night game against the New York Knicks. Just not enough of them after the Knicks earned a 109-102 victory.

The Knicks ran off the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, but the 76ers (10-69) came back to make it a game, led by Nik Stauskas (17 points, five assists) and Robert Covington (30 points, 11 rebounds). Down 94-75 at one point, the 76ers got to within 102-100 on a three-point play by Covington and 104-102 on a Nerlens Noel slam off a Covington feed. On the ensuing possession, the Knicks’ Jerian Grant made his first free throw and missed the second, which was rebounded by Robin Lopez. Lopez was fouled, sank both foul shots for a 107-102 lead and the 76ers played catchup the last 32 seconds.

Lopez led the Knicks with 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Sasha Vujacic and Grant scored 16 points each.

There were four three-pointers in the first quarter that helped Philadelphia lead by as many as nine points. But before you could say “Kristaps Porzingis,” they found themselves down by four, 28-24, after the quarter, as Derrick Williams and Vujacic combined for 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

In the second quarter, which was sprinkled by the solid play of Nerlens Noel (eight points, six rebounds, and a block in the quarter), the 76ers overcame 12 points from the Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony, to outscore New York, 22-21.

And an inspiring third quarter by Covington (17 points, four rebounds) wasn’t enough as the 76ers entered the fourth quarter down, 82-74.

Then came the fourth-quarter meltdown.

NOTES: Hours before the game, it was revealed by TMZ that 76ers C Nerlens Noel is being sued by a former landlord, who is accusing the 21-year-old Noel of damaging property and also making a death threat. ... 76ers G Isaiah Canaan will be sidelined for the last four games of the season after suffering a tear in his left shoulder. The injury occurred in the 76ers’ Tuesday night win against the New Orleans Pelicans, when Canaan, trying to fight through a screen, got his arm tangled. He returned to the game but was feeling discomfort. Rest, not surgery, has been prescribed. ... Knicks rookie F Kristaps Porzingis, out with a strained right shoulder, will not return to the lineup until he’s 100 percent recovered, according to Knicks coach Kurt Rambis.