Knicks win second in a row

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony can understand why there might have been those who were thinking about the NBA draft when his team met the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, in a game featuring two of the worst teams in the league.

Anthony, however, believes the Knicks’ focus was right where it should have been -- on the task at hand.

Anthony collected 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Knicks to a 98-91 victory, their second straight win since ending a franchise-record 16-game losing streak. New York had not won consecutive games since beating Cleveland and Charlotte on Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, respectively.

Guard Jose Calderon added 15 points and seven assists for the Knicks, who, at 7-36, still have the NBA’s worst record, just behind Minnesota, which is 7-34.

Guard Michael Carter-Williams had 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead Philadelphia (8-34), which has dropped three in a row and owns the league’s third-worst mark.

Forward Robert Covington added 17 points for the Sixers, who were without their leading scorer, guard Tony Wroten, for the fifth straight game because of a sprained right knee. Forward Luc Mbah a Moute (knee contusion) and center/forward Nerlens Noel (upper respiratory infection) also sat out.

Related Coverage Preview: Knicks at 76ers

“Tonight,” Anthony said, “the message was not to play the record on either side ... just play basketball, take it one game at a time and just build off of last game, the momentum of how we played, with the energy and effort and focus.”

Anthony shot just 8-for-24 from the floor, but matched his season high for rebounds while compiling his fourth double-double of the year. The Knicks as a team, meanwhile, limited Philadelphia to 36.7-percent shooting, held a 52-43 rebounds advantage and outscored the Sixers 27-12 on second-chance points.

“We just kept fighting out there,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “It was an up-and-down game -- slow start, picked it up here and there. We just kept figuring out how to make plays for each other, on both ends of the floor.”

The Sixers, who trailed by 14 points early in the third quarter and by 12, 74-62, at the end of that period, clawed within three on three occasions late in the game.

Each time New York had the answer, the last coming on Calderon’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:23 left, making it 85-79. The Sixers were no closer than four the rest of the way, in part because Anthony went 6-for-6 at the foul line in the final 3:55.

The final nail was an off-balance 3-pointer from the left corner by rookie guard Langston Galloway with 15.2 seconds left. Galloway chased down a loose ball after Sixers forward Jerami Grant blocked a shot at the rim by New York forward Jason Smith, Grant’s eighth block of the game, and sank the shot to make it 96-89.

The shot was particularly significant for Galloway, who played at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

“It was nice to come back in here and have a good game and get a win,” he said after scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds. “That was the main thing, getting a win.”

The teams muddled through a first quarter that ended in an 18-18 tie, the Sixers having shot 36.4 percent and the Knicks 30.4 percent. After exchanging the lead eight times in that period, the teams exchanged it twice more in the second quarter, with the Knicks finally getting some breathing room courtesy of an 18-7 flurry late in the period featuring five points by Anthony.

That helped New York claim a 49-42 halftime lead, at which point Anthony and Calderon had 10 points apiece. Carter-Williams was 6-for-17 from the floor in leading the Sixers with 14 first-half points.

Anthony opened the second half by drilling 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, triggering a 10-3 flurry that helped New York extend its lead to 59-45 with 9:25 left in the period. He notched nine points in the third quarter, which ended with the Knicks ahead 74-62.

Carter-Williams finished the night 10-for-26 from the floor for his 27 points, and afterward coach Brett Brown fielded several questions about whether his point guard took on too much of the offensive load.

“I think that Michael was trying to do the right thing,” Brown said. “He realized when you don’t have Tony around, you don’t have Nerlens around ... sometimes that produces that volume of shots.”

At the same time, Brown said, “I think as a team we still need to share the ball more.”

NOTES: The eight blocked shots by Philadelphia rookie F Jerami Grant were a career high and the most by a Sixer since C Samuel Dalembert had nine against Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2007. ... Sixers rookie C Joel Embiid, who has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason foot surgery, will not take the court before the All-Star break, according to coach Brett Brown. “To give any further timeline right now, we’re not prepared to do this,” Brown said. ... Brown did not have an update on G Tony Wroten, whose sprained right knee was examined Wednesday by a specialist in Los Angeles. ... Philadelphia rookie G/F K.J. McDaniels told CBSSports.com earlier in the day that he was asked to participate in the dunk contest on All-Star Weekend next month but has not yet decided whether he will compete because he’s “not a big trick dunker.” McDaniels went on to say that he did some tricks in the past. “But that was a long time ago when I had, like, extra bounce,” he told the web site. ... The Sixers’ Development League team, the Delaware 87ers, traded F Ronald Roberts to Santa Cruz, the Golden State Warriors’ affiliate, for G Sean Kilpatrick.