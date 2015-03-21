76ers’ Noel leads team over Knicks

PHILADELPHIA -- Center Nerlens Noel is making his case for NBA Rookie of the Year.

Noel’s Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, are hurting their chances to earn a shot at the top pick in the next draft.

Noel had a career-high 23 points and added 14 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots as the 76ers beat the New York Knicks 97-81 on Friday night, in a meeting of the two worst teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

“He had a disposition tonight that he wanted the ball,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said, “and we got him the ball and he had arguably his best NBA game.”

Noel, who recorded his 13th double-double (most among NBA rookies), became just the second rookie in league history to post such totals in all four categories since steals and blocks were first tracked in 1973-74. The other was Orlando’s Shaquille O‘Neal, who had 27 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and three blocks against New Jersey on March 27, 1993.

Afterward, Noel said his confidence has progressed to the point that he just wants to “be the go-to guy” and “continue to just progress and dominate, any way possible.”

Guard Ish Smith added 15 points and nine assists for the 76ers (17-52), owners of the NBA’s third-worst record.

Guard Alexey Shved, scored a career-high 25 points to pace the Knicks, whose 14-55 record is the worst in the league. Minnesota, idle Friday night, has the second-worst record at 15-53.

The team that finishes with the worst record will have approximately a 25 percent chance of landing the top pick in the June draft, as determined by the lottery. The team with the second-worst record has slightly less than a 20 percent chance.

Brown vowed before the game that his team would play hard regardless of the circumstances, and Philadelphia was favored for the first time all season.

Noel scored 12 points in the first quarter, his first double-digit period of the season, and showed his all-around dominance in the third quarter when the Sixers outscored the Knicks 26-18 to increase a six-point halftime lead to 80-66.

In the first 5:15 of the third quarter, Noel registered eight points, four rebounds and three steals. Twice he dunked, once with his left hand after swooping past Cole Aldrich, the other time after taking a lob from Smith -- a play on which Noel was fouled by forward Andrea Bargnani. He then made the free throw, completing a three-point play.

“He was just more active,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said of Noel. “He wanted the ball more. He was just quicker to the ball and made a decision faster than our guys.”

The 76ers, who won for the fourth time in seven games, extended their lead to as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter. They also posted their first home victory in eight games against Atlantic Division opponents and improved to 2-13 in the division this season.

New York lost for the fourth time in five games.

Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins is the front-runner for Rookie of the Year, though Brown believes Noel deserves consideration.

“I’d say you have to pay attention to Nerlens,” the coach said. “His defensive presence, his ability to steal and block shots, what he’s now doing in regard to finishing, I think he has to be in the mix of that conversation.”

Noel agreed.

“I think I bring a lot of things to the table -- not only just scoring, (but) being able to facilitate and block shots, steals,” he said. “I try to affect the game any way possible.”

Smith complemented Noel’s 12-point first quarter with six points and five assists, enabling the Sixers to assume a 29-23 lead.

Philadelphia extended its advantage to 39-25 early in the second quarter courtesy of six points from forward Luc Mbah a Moute, but the Knicks hit three 3-pointers during a 17-7 rush later in the quarter -- two by Shved and one by backup guard Shane Larkin -- closing the gap to 52-48.

Noel closed out the half by dunking Smith’s lob, giving him 15 points in the first 24 minutes. Shved had 16 to top New York.

NOTES: Knicks G Alexey Shved, who began the season with Philadelphia, averaged 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists in seven games before Friday. The Sixers traded him to Houston on Dec. 19 and the Rockets dealt him to New York on Feb. 19. “I think he’s found a good home,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “I think that the triangle offense suits him.” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said, however, that Shved’s skill set would fit in any system and that it’s more a matter of him getting an opportunity. Shved did not disagree. “Coach trusts me,” he said, “And I want to show him I can do something.” In addition to his career-high 25 points on Friday night, his seven 3-pointers (in eight attempts) were also a career best. The last Knick to hit at least seven 3s while shooting 87.5 percent or better was Shawne Williams, who went 7-for-8 against Utah on Jan. 12, 2011. ... The Sixers were without F Thomas Robinson (bruised ribs). ... New York G Tim Hardaway Jr. missed his third straight game with a sprained right wrist.