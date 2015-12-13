Anthony, bench carry Knicks past Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Forward Carmelo Anthony matched his season high with 37 points, but Portland coach Terry Stotts thought there was an even bigger reason why the New York Knicks pulled out a 112-110 victory over the Trail Blazers Saturday night at the Moda Center.

New York reserves combined for 46 points, with three of them scoring in double figures as the Knicks (11-14) snapped a four-game losing streak.

“Even though Carmelo had a very good offensive night, he didn’t have a field goal in the fourth quarter,” Stotts said. “Their bench was the difference.”

Forward Kyle O‘Quinn scored 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting and had seven rebounds in 19 minutes. Forward Lance Thomas had 13 points, going 3-for-3 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, in 25 minutes. Forward Derrick Williams scored 10 points -- making 3 of 4 3-point attempts -- with four rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes. And guard Langston Galloway contributed seven points, four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

New York substitutes “had a little more juice than ours did,” Stotts said. “They had energy inside, and they had energy outside.”

The Knicks (11-14) trailed 86-76 after three periods but outscored the Trail Blazers (10-15) 36-24 over the final 12 minutes. Anthony made 6 of 6 from the foul line over the final 29.5 seconds, the last two giving New York a 112-108 lead with 7.3 seconds remaining.

The Blazers weren’t done. Guard Damian Lillard -- who led Portland with 29 points and eight rebounds -- was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2.2 seconds left. Lillard made the first two free throws, then intentionally missed the third try. The ball was batted away and retrieved by Lillard, who put up a desperation, turnaround 3-point shot that hit iron and bounced away at the buzzer.

“I didn’t want to look up at the basket when the ball left his hands,” New York coach Derek Fisher said. “He’s very capable of making that shot. It would have been extremely deflating to lose a game in that way. But the ball bounces your way sometimes in this league. It bounced our way tonight.”

Anthony was 13-for-21 from the field and 9-for-9 from the foul line in a sterling 38-minute performance. In Thursday’s 99-97 loss at Sacramento, Anthony was 6-for-11 from the line.

“That made me not sleep that night,” he said. “It felt good tonight. It was the emphasis, to make those (late) free throws and close the game.”

Guard CJ McCollum scored 13 points as the Blazers went into the half with a 56-55 lead. Anthony had 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting for New York in the half.

The Knicks got out to a 66-61 advantage early in the third quarter, but Portland outscored them 25-10 the rest of the quarter to go into the final period leading 86-76.

New York started the fourth quarter on a 12-2 tear to tie it at 88-88. Forward Derrick Williams’ 3-pointer gave the Knicks a 91-90 lead, and center Robin Lopez’s put-back pushed them in front 106-100 with 2:02 left.

Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu’s jumper trimmed it to 106-102, and Lillard’s step-back 20-footer got the Blazers to within 106-104 with 1:30 remaining.

Anthony made two at the line with 29.5 seconds to play for a 108-104 lead, but Lillard scored on a layup to make it 108-106 with 24.6 seconds on the clock. Anthony duplicated at the line, and it was 110-106 with 19.2 seconds left.

Aminu scored on a rebound basket with 7.8 ticks remaining, but Anthony hit two more free throws with 7.1 seconds to go. That set up Lillard’s final, futile attempt at end-of-game heroics.

NOTES: Portland G CJ McCollum scored 22 points, giving him three straight games of at least 20 for the first time in his career. ... Portland F Ed Davis entered the night ranked No. 1 in the NBA in individual offensive rating (127.5), just ahead of Golden State F Andre Iguodala, Golden State G Stephen Curry and Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant. “Now I gotta go out and get some MVP votes,” Davis joked. ... New York C Robin Lopez had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first appearance in Portland since signing a four-year, $54 million free-agent contract last July. Lopez is now much closer to twin brother Brook, the Brooklyn Nets center. “There’s a 40-minute buffer zone, so it’s cool,” Robin quipped.