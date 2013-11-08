Preview: Knicks at Bobcats

The New York Knicks were having enough trouble getting off to a good start before the bad news came down about Tyson Chandler. The star center suffered a broken leg against the Charlotte Bobcats on Tuesday and will sit out the rematch when the Knicks visit Charlotte on Friday. Chandler banged into point guard Kemba Walker and got the bad end of the collision, suffering a non-displaced fracture of the tibia that will keep him out 4-to-6 weeks.

The loss of Chandler forces the Knicks to go to a smaller lineup, with some combination of Andrea Bargnani, Kenyon Martin, Amar’e Stoudemire and Cole Aldrich in the middle. “All we can do is nurse him back,” coach Mike Woodson told ESPN radio in New York on Wednesday. “He’s a reason why we’ve had the success we’ve had the last two seasons. We’re going to need him back in a uniform soon.” The Bobcats claimed a 102-97 win in that first meeting and followed it up by beating the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, , MSG (New York), SportsSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (1-3): The biggest area of concern without Chandler is on the defensive end, where the former Defensive Player of the Year served as the anchor. Bargnani, who is expected to get the first crack at starting in the middle, is more of a perimeter player while Kenyou Martin and Amar‘e Stoudemire are both limited by nagging injuries. “They brought me back for a reason,” Martin told ESPN New York. “I’m good. I’m ready.” Woodson had planned to use Stoudemire and Martin in a platoon to keep them both fresh for a potential playoff run.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (3-2): Charlotte is beginning to turn some heads with its strong start, though the Bobcats are taking a more cautiously optimistic approach after having a 7-5 start last season turn into the second-worst record in the league. “Any time you can win a back-to-back in this league, that’s never easy,” Bobcats coach Steve Clifford said after the 92-90 win over Toronto. “This is a good win.” Walker shook off that collision with Chandler on Tuesday and finished with 25 points and six assists as the Bobcats grabbed their first road win with a 102-97 triumph at New York, but slumped to five points on 2-of-13 shooting against the Raptors.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks are off to their worst start since beginning 1-9 in the 2009-10 season.

2. Bobcats C Al Jefferson (ankle) sat out the last four games and is day-to-day.

3. New York split two meetings at Charlotte last season, suffering a 106-95 loss on Apr. 15 while Carmelo Anthony sat out to rest up for the playoffs.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 95, Knicks 89