Preview: Knicks at Bobcats

When told by a sideline reporter following Monday’s win over Phoenix that his New York Knicks had a game one night later in Charlotte, superstar forward Carmelo Anthony expressed astonishment before dropping an expletive. Anthony had good reason to be ticked: his Knicks are a tired bunch as they look to extend their winning streak to six games Tuesday. They’ll face a Bobcats team that is well-rested and looking to end a major cold spell.

New York is playing its best basketball of the season, but could use a break as it has fallen victim to a major schedule crunch. Anthony and the Knicks are in the thick of a grueling stretch that will see them play 10 games in a 16-day span - including three back-to-backs, the second of which wraps up Tuesday. The Bobcats flirted with the .500 mark last month but are well off that pace after losing eight of their previous nine games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (15-22): New York’s recent resurgence wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of Amar‘e Stoudemire, who has excelled in his role as a dominant big man off the bench. Once the most feared power forward in the game, Stoudemire’s health has curtailed his effectiveness in recent years but he has been solid over the past three games, averaging 14.7 points while shooting nearly 63 percent from the field. Foul trouble limited him to 19 minutes against Phoenix, but he still contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (15-23): It’s no coincidence that Charlotte’s struggles have come with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist on the sidelines with a broken hand. But the cast is off, the second-year small forward has been participating in full practice and has been cleared to return against the Knicks after missing the previous five weeks. “My hand is doing well,” he told the Raleigh Observer. “I‘m just ready to play. I‘m out of rhythm a little bit, but that’s usual. I want to be on the court and win some games.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split a pair of meetings Nov. 5 and 8, with the road team winning both times.

2. Anthony averages 27 points in 20 career games against the Bobcats.

3. Head coach Steve Clifford says Kidd-Gilchrist will be in the starting lineup Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 91, Knicks 86