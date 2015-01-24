Preview: Knicks at Hornets

The New York Knicks ride a season-high three-game winning streak into Charlotte on Saturday, and the Hornets can attest to how quickly a hot streak can be forgotten. The Hornets had won three straight and eight of nine before being pummeled 129-90 in Cleveland on Friday in a showing coach Steve Clifford deemed “terrible.” With Friday’s 113-106 home win over Orlando, the Knicks no longer own the worst record in the NBA — that distinction belongs to Minnesota.

New York has made a 180-degree turn after losing a franchise-record 16 straight games, and it has done so with some new faces leading the charge, including impressive rookie Langston Galloway. “I think it’s just effort, energy, attention to details,” Knicks star Carmelo Anthony told reporters. “I think the guys that have been helping us and contributing to these last couple of games, guys are hungry. They’re showing it. They’re playing like it.” The Hornets have won two of three meetings this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (8-36): Anthony (24.1 points, 6.7 rebounds) is still the man in New York, but a supporting cast has shown up the past few games. The Knicks are unbeaten since Galloway (12.3 points) moved into the starting lineup, big man Jason Smith exploded for a season-high 19 points against the Magic, and forward Lance Thomas put up 16 points Friday in his fourth game since being acquired from Oklahoma City. Amar‘e Stoudemire (12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds) got the night off Friday to rest and is expected to be back in action against Charlotte, but the Knicks likely will be without point guard Jose Calderon (9.2 points, 4.4 assists), who left Friday’s game with a bruised right knee.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (18-26): Charlotte had held three straight opponents to 80 points or fewer before allowing the Cavaliers to shoot 51.7 percent overall and go 15-of-28 from 3-point range. Center Al Jefferson (17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds) had another big night coming off the bench with 22 points and 11 rebounds, but point guard Kemba Walker (18.8 points, 5.2 assists) struggled to eight points on 3-of-14 shooting. It was a tough shooting night all around for the Hornets, who were 2-of-16 from 3-point range just two games after going 12-of-22 in a rout of Minnesota.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks are 1-22 when allowing 100 or more points.

2. The Hornets are 1-18 when they are outrebounded by the opposition.

3. Anthony (20,776) needs 15 points to pass David Robinson for 36th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Hornets 98, Knicks 91