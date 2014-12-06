(Updated: Minor editing throughout)

Hornets 103, Knicks 102: Gerald Henderson scored a season-high 22 points and Kemba Walker scored the winning layup at the buzzer as host Charlotte held on to snap a 10-game skid after squandering a 21-point lead. Al Jefferson collected 16 points and 13 rebounds and Lance Stephenson added 16 points, six boards and six assists for the Bobcats, who won for the first time since Nov. 14. Gary Neal returned from a shoulder injury to score 13 points off the bench and Walker finished with 11.

Carmelo Anthony scored a game-high 32 points to go with seven rebounds for New York, which has dropped seven straight overall and nine in a row on the road. J.R. Smith scored 14 off the bench and fellow reserve Tim Hardaway Jr. added 13 for the Knicks.

The Hornets went up by 13 on Henderson’s 3-pointer with 2:11 left in the second quarter — their largest lead of the half — and took a 57-45 lead into the break. Henderson scored five straight points during a 7-1 burst to help Charlotte extend the margin to 82-61 with 2:31 left in the third quarter, but the Knicks clawed back.

New York trimmed the deficit to 85-69 entering the fourth and shot its way back into it, pulling within 101-99 after Smith and Anthony buried consecutive 3-pointers to prompt a Charlotte timeout with 1:22 remaining. After Walker missed, missed a jumper, Anthony drained another 3-pointer with 40 ticks remaining, but Walker drove the lane and threw in a left-handed shot just before time expired after each team missed a shot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined for 13 turnovers with Charlotte committing seven — the sixth time in the last nine games the Hornets have had seven or fewer. … Charlotte improved to 2-6 when leading after three quarters. … The Knicks have lost 16 of 18 meetings since beating the Hornets on Nov. 2 in New York.