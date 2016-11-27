FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hornets snap four-game skid with win over Knicks
November 27, 2016 / 3:02 AM / 9 months ago

Hornets snap four-game skid with win over Knicks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kemba Walker scored 28 points, and Jeremy Lamb had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 107-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center.

The Hornets bounced back to get a split of a weekend back-to-back after the Knicks prevailed 113-111 in overtime in New York on Friday night.

The Hornets (8-8) let a 21-point first-quarter lead slip away completely, but then assumed control again in the final six minutes after the teams were tied 87-87 with 6:10 remaining. The Hornets went on an 8-0 run at that point and never let the Knicks closer than three again in the final 11 seconds.

Walker's drive with 32.9 seconds remaining was a huge basket, pushing the lead to 103-97, and then he hit two free throws with 21.3 remaining to push the lead to 105-99. Lamb then tacked on a free throw with 10.0 remaining for a 106-102 lead.

Lamb got his first start of the season in place of Nicolas Batum, who suffered a corneal abrasion on Friday night and could not play. The Hornets were also without Marvin Williams, who sat out with a knee injury.

The Hornets also got 14 points from Frank Kaminsky, and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Cody Zeller.

The Knicks (8-8) shot just 37.8 percent from the field.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 25 points. Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony scored 18 each, but Anthony was just 7 of 25 from the field and Rose 6 of 20.

The Knicks also got 14 points from Courtney Lee and 12 from Brandon Jennings.

The Hornets seized control quickly and pulled out to a 14-2 lead. They extended the lead to 24-7 and 36-15, and eventually led 38-22 after one quarter. The Hornets went on to lead 58-47 at halftime. New York then made its run in the third quarter and eventually tied the game at 71-71, before the Hornets regrouped to lead 75-71 after three quarters.

NOTES: F Carmelo Anthony had 35 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the Knicks' 113-111 overtime win over the Hornets on Friday night, including the game-winner with three seconds left. ... Friday night's win put the Knicks over the .500 mark for the first time all season. ... New York was without F Lance Thomas (sore ankle). ... The Knicks and Hornets will meet only three times this season, with the final game at New York on Jan. 27. ... Charlotte C Cody Zeller leads the NBA in field-goal percentage at 63.2, and G Marco Belinelli leads the league in 3-point percentage at 49.2. ... The Hornets led the NBA in fewest turnovers most of the season but are now second to Detroit at 11.7. ... Charlotte G Kemba Walker is averaging career highs in points (24.3), field-goal percentage (47.4), 3-point percentage (41.6) and 3-pointers made (2.8). ... The Knicks return home to face Oklahoma City on Monday. ... The Hornets play at Memphis on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
