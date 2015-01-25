Hornets overcome cold shooting against Knicks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets have been in an offensive funk for two weeks and that was the case again on Saturday night.

But the Hornets continue to find ways to win ugly.

They endured another dismal shooting night and pulled out a 76-71 victory over the New York Knicks, winning for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

The Hornets shot just 32.9 percent from the field (25 of 76) after struggling at 25.6 percent in the first half. They missed all but five of their first 30 shots.

“Obviously, we didn’t play our best, but to finish that game off is very satisfying,” said guard Gerald Henderson, who hit two free throws with 10.0 seconds remaining to seal the victory. “It was the second night of a back-to-back, playing against a team that’s hot right now, so it’s a good win. We did play good defense.”

The Hornets (19-26) shot just 30.7 percent from the field in beating Indiana 80-71 in overtime last Saturday and just 33.8 percent from the field in a 78-76 win over Miami on Wednesday.

“I said we’d never win another game playing like that, but we did, and I’ll take it,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “It was a good win. Luckily, we only play twice next week, so we’ll have some time to get better organized with our offense.”

Both teams were without their leading scorers.

Hornets guard Kemba Walker was not available after a cyst on his left knee flared up again. He has missed three of the last five games.

The Knicks were without forward Carmelo Anthony, who sat out as part of his recovery from a sore knee that recently sidelined him for six games. Anthony played in the Knicks’ 113-106 win over Orlando on Friday night.

The Hornets also lost forward Marvin Williams to a possible concussion in the second quarter and played the entire second half without center Bismack Biyombo after he went down with a knee injury.

The Knicks (8-37) led by as many as 11 points in the first half. The Hornets didn’t take their first lead of the night until the final three minutes of the third quarter.

Charlotte didn’t take the lead for good until 2:15 remaining when guard Brian Roberts hit a jumper for a 71-69 lead.

With the Hornets up 74-71 after a free throw by center Al Jefferson with 22 seconds left, New York guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had a chance to tie it but missed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left. New York rebounded, but center Cole Aldrich threw the ball away with 11.9 remaining.

Henderson then hit his two free throws with 10.0 seconds on the clock, and the Knicks turned the ball over again on their next possession.

Knicks coach Derek Fisher started three players on 10-day contracts -- guard Langston Galloway and forwards Lance Thomas and Lou Amundson -- and obviously not having Anthony to go to down the stretch took a toll.

”Sometimes guys miss shots and sometimes the defense is doing a great job,“ Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. ”There was a group of guys that have never been in that situation, together at least. Those factors also impact the way you finish games.

“The five guys out there need to have a feel for each other and know what needs to happen. We just could not generate enough offense down the stretch.”

The Knicks were almost as poor offensively as the Hornets, finishing at 35.4 percent from the field with 18 turnovers.

Roberts led the Hornets with 17 points. Henderson finished with 14 and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 10. The most frustrated of the Hornets was Jefferson, who was 4 of 14 from the field for nine points.

Hardaway Jr. led all scorers with 25 points. The Knicks also got 16 points from Thomas and 11 from Galloway.

“It was just back and forth and whoever got the last stop was going to win the game,” Galloway said. “We couldn’t come up with a stop at the end and we missed a couple of shots at the end. We are just learning right now. That’s the biggest thing, just learning from this and growing.”

NOTES: The Hornets were without G Jannero Pargo (low back soreness). ... The Knicks were without C Andrea Bargnani (sore right calf) and G Jose Calderon (contused left knee). ... The Knicks got C Amar‘e Stoudemire back after he sat out the win over Orlando on Friday with a sore right knee. He had one point and four rebounds in 12 minutes. ... This was the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. The Hornets wound up winning three of four. ... The Hornets’ streak of 10 straight games holding opponents below 100 points was shattered in their 129-90 loss at Cleveland on Friday. ... The Hornets were closing out a four-game homestand. They will start a three-game road trip on Wednesday at San Antonio. They will also face Denver and Washington on the trip. ... The Knicks will return home to face Sacramento on Monday.