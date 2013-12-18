Preview: Knicks at Bucks

There aren’t many things worse than the New York Knicks’ road record - but the Milwaukee Bucks’ home mark is one of them. Something will have to give Wednesday night as the Knicks travel to Milwaukee in a battle between two of the worst teams in the league. New York is coming off yet another soul-crushing loss - dropping a one-point decision to Washington on Monday night - while the Bucks have dropped three straight, the latest a 13-point loss in Dallas.

All eyes will be on Knicks head coach Mike Woodson, whose seat is hotter than anyone else in the NBA coming into Wednesday. Woodson admitted it was his decision not to use a timeout after Bradley Beal’s layup with 6.9 seconds left gave Washington a one-point lead; New York fell short when Carmelo Anthony’s 25-footer at the buzzer missed by a wide margin. ”I didn’t call the timeout,“ Woodson told reporters after the game. ”So I’ve got to take the heat for that.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (7-17): Poor decisions aren’t the only things dogging New York in what has been one of the franchise’s most difficult seasons. The Knicks are also getting slammed by the injury bug, losing guard Pablo Prigioni to a broken toe in the Washington loss and leaving Beno Udrih to soak up the minutes. But better news may be on the horizon, as center Tyson Chandler participated in 3-on-3 scrimmage during Tuesday’s practice and may return to the lineup after being out since Nov. 5 with a leg injury.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (5-19): Welcoming a 3-8 road team into the BMO Harris Bradley Center would be a glorious sight for the Bucks, were they not a dismal 2-10 in their own building. Head coach Larry Drew has dealt with his share of injury woes - Caron Butler, Zaza Pachulia and Larry Sanders among them - and isn’t getting enough production from the substitutes to feel comfortable with his rotation. “There’s a chance there could be some changes,” he told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel following Saturday’s loss to the Mavericks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York has won the last six meetings, and prevailed 90-83 in their most recent encounter Oct. 30.

2. Anthony averages 26.7 points in 26 career games versus the Bucks.

3. Milwaukee averages a league-worst 89.8 points.

PREDICTION: Bucks 88, Knicks 85