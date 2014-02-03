Preview: Knicks at Bucks

The New York Knicks’ recently-vaunted offense finally ran out of steam in a one-sided loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. The climb back to .500 begins anew Monday as the Knicks visit Milwaukee for a date with the lowly Bucks. New York managed just 91 points against the Heat after scoring more than 110 in four straight games; getting back to those lofty scoring numbers will be made easier against a Milwaukee team allowing the fourth-most points in the East.

For a Knicks roster averaging fewer than 97 points on the season, the recent outburst surely provided a much-needed confidence boost. The surge was led by talented forward Carmelo Anthony, who averaged a season-best 28.7 points in 16 January games - a tally boosted by his franchise-record 62-point outburst in a 125-96 trouncing of the Charlotte Bobcats on Jan. 24. Milwaukee averages the fewest points in the league (91.9) and is just 4-18 at home.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (19-28): Despite the early season-struggles, New York believes it’s still capable of a playoff run - and indicated as much by making a serious last-minute pitch for free-agent center Andrew Bynum. The 7-footer, who was released by the Chicago Bulls immediately after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland, wound up agreeing to a deal with the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks fell short after only being able to offer Bynum the veteran’s minimum; Indiana was able to counter with the mid-level exception, which pays $450,000 more than New York could offer.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (8-39): Milwaukee looked like it might improve on its 4-21 road mark Saturday night in Memphis, keeping pace with the red-hot Grizzlies for three quarters before fading late en route to a 99-90 defeat. Power forward Ersan Ilyasova lamented his team’s inability to stick with whatever was working through the first 36 minutes. “In the fourth quarter we stopped sharing the ball, moving the ball, and that’s why we have all this trouble,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We have to be consistent with it.”

1. New York has won both meetings this season, including a 107-101 overtime victory in their last encounter Dec. 18.

2. Anthony averages 26.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 27 career games versus Milwaukee.

3. Bucks G O.J. Mayo is questionable for the game with an illness that has kept him out of action for nearly two weeks.

PREDICTION: Knicks 99, Bucks 88