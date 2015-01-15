Preview: Knicks at Bucks

The New York Knicks will travel across an entire ocean in search of a solution to their problems when they serve as the visiting team against the Milwaukee Bucks in London on Thursday. Bucks coach Jason Kidd is making his third straight trip after going to London as a player with the Knicks and then as the coach of the Brooklyn Nets last season. This time he faces a New York team that has lost 15 straight games and 25 of 26.

Carmelo Anthony (knee) took the trip with his teammates and is questionable to return from a six-game absence, though surgery is becoming more of a possibility. “I feel like if I can go out there and play some more and continue to play, then I‘m going to do that,” Anthony told reporters. “I‘m pretty sure there will come a time where I have to make that decision to sit out and take the proper procedure and get what I need to be done.” Milwaukee already played a part in New York’s franchise-worst losing streak with a 95-82 win at the Knicks on Jan. 4.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBATV, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-35): New York is active on the trade market as it attempts to shed payroll and stock draft picks in anticipation of another rebuild around Anthony in the summer, and Jose Calderon and Andrea Bargnani are the latest names being mentioned as trade bait. J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert were dealt to Cleveland last week, opening up more playing time for youngsters Travis Wear, Cleanthony Early and Shane Larkin. Amar’e Stoudemire (knee) is expected to return from a nine-game absence against Milwaukee and will hopefully improve an offense averaging 84 points over the last eight games.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (20-19): Kidd earned wins in London the last two years and was quick to point out that this game counts, but the trip should also be fun. “It’s always great for Milwaukee to go through this as a young team, with all the distractions, understanding that you have a game to play,” Kidd told reporters. But we have a couple of European players and it’s great for their family and friends to see them in person.” The Bucks, who fell at Chicago on Saturday, come in winners of three of their last five and got 16 points and 14 rebounds from Zaza Pachulia in the Jan. 4 win over the Knicks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have taken both meetings this season and three of the last four.

2. New York G Tim Hardaway Jr. is 4-of-24 from 3-point range in the last four games.

3. Milwaukee F Ersan Ilyasova (concussion) is expected to return from a 10-game absence on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Bucks 102, Knicks 91