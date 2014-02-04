(Updated: minor editing throughout)

Bucks 101, Knicks 98: Brandon Knight hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds remaining as host Milwaukee upended New York.

Moments after Carmelo Anthony drew the Knicks even with a 3-pointer, Knight played the hero with a long-range shot from the right wing to lift the Bucks to their fifth win in 23 home games. Knight finished with 25 points and seven assists while Khris Middleton added 19 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 off the bench.

Anthony led all scorers with 36 points but missed a last-second game-tying 3-pointer as the Knicks lost their second straight. J.R. Smith erupted for a season-best 30 points in a reserve role; no other New York player managed more than seven.

Knight scored 13 points as the Bucks overcame a sluggish start with a half-closing 16-8 run - fueled by consecutive 3s from Knight and Middleton - to carry a 50-43 edge into the intermission. Milwaukee bent but didn’t break in the third quarter, allowing the Knicks to close to within two points on Smith’s short jumper with 2:57 remaining but countering with an 8-2 run highlighted by Caron Butler’s transition 3-pointer to take a 75-69 edge into the fourth.

Back-to-back New York turnovers early in the quarter allowed Milwaukee to stretch the lead to double digits, but Anthony thrust the Knicks back into the game with seven straight points in a 72-second span just prior to the midway point of the period. New York then drew even on three separate occasions in the latter stages, and Anthony’s 3-pointer from the right wing made it a 98-98 game with 19.4 seconds left to set the stage for Knight’s heroics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anthony and Smith accounted for 11 of the Knicks’ 15 3-pointers. ... Milwaukee, which came into the night shooting just 34.4 percent from beyond the arc, connected on 11-of-18 attempts against New York. ... Knight has recorded seven or more assists in four of his last five games.