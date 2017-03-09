MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 104-93 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at the Bradley Center.

Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet, hitting 11 of 21 shots while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists two blocks and four steals. Khris Middleton added 18, including four 3-pointers, and Greg Monroe finished with 17 off the bench.

Derrick Rose hit 13 of 16 shots -- including 10 of 11 in the second half -- to led New York with 26 points while Carmelo Anthony added 16.

Antetokounmpo got Milwaukee started on a high note, recording five steals as the Bucks jumped out to an 11-point lead in the opening quarter.

Anthony, though, scored eight in the quarter to get the Knicks back into it and a 32-30 deficit turned into a 56-55 lead at halftime.

The Knicks stretched the lead to 10 coming out of the break as Milwaukee made just two of of its first 17 shots in the third quarter.

Three-point plays from Monroe and Antetokounmpo made it a flour-point game with 3:30 left in the quarter and a 3-pointer from Middleton put Milwaukee back in front, 74-73, with 36 seconds.

Rose had 10 of the Knicks' 17 in the quarter, but Milwaukee got 11 from Antetokounmpo and closed it out on a 19-4 run to close to go into the fourth up three.

A pair of 3-pointers from Dellavedova helped Milwaukee get back in front by 10 with 6:51 to play.

The Bucks went ahead by as many as 17 down the stretch.

NOTES: F Carmelo Anthony returned to New York's lineup after sitting out Monday night with a sore left knee and scored 16 points. In 38 career games against Milwaukee, Anthony is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. ... Bucks F Michael Beasley is expected to miss at least another two weeks because of a hyper-extended left knee suffered Feb. 27 at Cleveland. Beasley has missed Milwaukee's last five games. ... The Bucks have won four games in a row for the second time this season. ... Milwaukee took two of the three meetings between the two teams this year. The Knicks had won or tied four of the last five season series.