Knicks’ skid hits 16 with loss to Bucks in London

A trip across the Atlantic and the return of Carmelo Anthony weren’t enough to snap the New York Knicks out of their funk.

Anthony, out since New Year’s Eve with a knee injury, scored 25 points, but the Knicks’ losing streak reached 16 games after a 95-79 thrashing by the Milwaukee Bucks, who served as hosts for the NBA’s London Series game on Thursday at O2 Arena.

Anthony hit 5 of 9 shots from the field and scored 17 points in the first half, but the Knicks managed just 37 as a team after shooting 33 percent and turning the ball over 10 times, resulting in 16 Milwaukee points and a 56-37 lead for the Bucks.

“It’s a recurring act,” Anthony said. “It’s the same thing happening over and over again. We’re the only people that can control that.”

The Bucks came out firing and hit their first five shots from the floor to jump out to a 14-0 lead. New York answered with a 9-0 run, but Bucks guards O.J. Mayo and Brandon Knight scored eight points each and center Zaza Pachulia pulled down seven rebounds to give Milwaukee a 31-13 lead.

“We didn’t give ourselves much of a chance after the first few minutes of the game,” said first-year Knicks coach Derek Fisher, whose team has an NBA-worst 5-36 record.

Milwaukee led by as many as 24 points in the game.

“We knew with Melo and (center) Amar‘e (Stoudemire) back for them, those guys bring a lot of energy and effort and they’re very talented,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “To get a win against these guys, that’s a good game for us.”

New York finally mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter. The Knicks were down 26 to start the quarter but had a 20-5 run to make it an 11-point game when point guard Langston Galloway connected on a 26-footer with 4:37 to play.

Mayo stemmed the tide for Milwaukee, connecting on a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Bucks a 92-76 lead with 3:04 left.

Mayo finished with a team-best 22 points. Knight had 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points.

Guard Khris Middleton hit two 3-pointers on the way to 14 points and Pachulia notched a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bucks (21-19) only shot 39 percent from the field but got to the free throw line 42 times and made 31 and won for the third time in four games and sixth in the last eight.

“I was very happy with the effort and energy,” Kidd said. “We didn’t play as well as we should have in the fourth quarter, but being a young team we can learn from that. I‘m very proud of the guys with the way the guys played on both ends of the court, offensively and defensively.”

Along with Anthony, Stoudemire also returned to the Knicks’ lineup. Stoudemire started and played eight minutes. He missed his only shot and grabbed two rebounds.

Stoudemire had missed 11 of New York’s last 12 games with a knee injury.

NOTES: New York played a regular-season game in London for the second time in three years. The Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons 102-87 on Jan. 17, 2013, at O2 Arena. ... The Bucks were playing overseas for the first time in franchise history. ... Milwaukee has won the first three meetings between the teams this season. ... Both teams got a boost Thursday as F Carmelo Anthony, who missed six games with a sore left knee, and F Amar‘e Stoudemire, also dealing with knee problems, were available for the Knicks and F Ersan Ilyasova was cleared to return for the Bucks. Ilyasova hadn’t played since suffering a concussion on Dec. 23 against Charlotte. ... With Ilyasova back, Bucks coach Jason Kidd left F Johnny O‘Bryant in the starting lineup and said he planned to use Kenyon Martin, signed to a 10-day contract, at both power forward and center and would also consider using him at small forward, depending on match-ups. ... Knicks PG Shane Larkin left the game with a sprained left ankle. ... Milwaukee PG Kendall Marshall suffered a knee sprain in the first half and did not return.