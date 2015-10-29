Rookie Porzingis helps Knicks defeat Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Four months and three days have passed since fans of the New York Knicks booed mercilessly when NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the team had selected Kristaps Porzingis with the fourth overall choice in the 2015 draft.

Fast-forward to Wednesday night, and it’s a safe bet that many of those same fans are flocking online to buy the 7-foot-3 Latvian’s jersey.

Porzingis scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked a shot and dished out an assist in 24 minutes as the Knicks rolled to a 122-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in an opening night laugher at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The 20-year-old struggled with his shot, making just three of 11 attempts from the field, but knocked down nine of 12 free-throw attempts and even connected on a 3-pointer in his NBA debut.

“His level of aggression is remarkable for a young guy of his size that doesn’t carry a lot of weight,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “He’s not afraid to go in there and mix it up and that’s why he was able to get to the free-throw line so much tonight.”

Forward Carmelo Anthony got off to a slow start, going 4-of-16 from the field to finish with 11 points but added six rebounds and five assists while forward Derrick Williams picked up the slack, scoring 24 off the bench, pacing a group of reserves that put 73 points on the board.

New York’s bench turned the tide of the game late in the first quarter. Milwaukee led, 23-19, after rookie guard Rashad Vaughn hit a 23-footer with 1:28 left in the period but the Knicks closed out the quarter on an 8-0 run to go up four and stretched the lead to 11 before the Bucks finally got on the board on forward Chris Copeland’s put-back layup 2:06 into the second.

“Give the Knicks credit, they came out and played hard and their second group played even harder,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “That’s where the game turned.”

The Bucks turned the ball over twice during that stretch and had their only shot attempt blocked.

“We have a lot of guys who can play in the second unit,” Williams said. “Our goal is to be the best second unit out there and I think we proved that tonight with 73 points and seven guys in double figures.”

Milwaukee was one of the biggest surprises in the league last season, when the Bucks jumped from 15 to 41 victories and pushed the Bulls to six games in a first-round playoff series.

But with shooting guard O.J. Mayo battling a sore hamstring, forward Giannis Antetokoumnpo serving a one-game suspension and forward Jabari Parker still not ready after last year’s ACL injury, Bucks head coach Jason Kidd’s makeshift lineup struggled to find the basket all night and shot 35 percent from the field while hitting 9 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Point guard Michael Carter-Williams finished with 20 points but missed 11 of 17 shots while shooting guard Khris Middleton went 4-of-15 but hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11.

“For us to grow up, we’re going to have to go through this the first 20 games or so,” Kidd said. “We can’t say we lost because of Giannis and O.J.; we had enough fire power and talent to win tonight we just came up short.”

Center Greg Monroe, signed to a three-year, $50 million deal during the summer, led the Bucks with 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks.

“The one combination that worked was ‘Moose,'” Kidd said, about Monroe. “He played well tonight; no one joined him. He was out there by himself so we have to get people to join him.”

NOTES: The Bucks opened at home for the first time since the 1984-85 season. ... Bucks F Giannis Antetokounpo was not with the team while serving a one-game suspension for shoving Bulls F Mike Dunleavy during a playoff game last season. Milwaukee was also without SG O.J. Mayo, who has a hamstring injury. ... In F Carmelo Anthony’s first four opening nights with the Knicks, he averaged 25 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 minutes. ... Kristaps Porzingis, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, was in the starting lineup for New York after averaging 7.5 points on 37 percent shooting from the field in four preseason games. ... PG Aaron Affalo (left hamstring), C/F Kevin Seraphin (knee) and F Lou Amundsen (back) were out for the Knicks.