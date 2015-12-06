Bucks scoot past Knicks

MILWAUKEE - It’s been a week since Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd moved starting point guard Michael Carter-Williams to the bench and slowly but surely, it’s starting to look like there was, in fact, a method to Kidd’s madness.

Carter-Williams took the reins Saturday, scoring 20 points with five assists to lead the Bucks to a 106-91 victory over the New York Knicks at the Bradley Center.

“Whenever I go in there, I just try to play my hardest and compete,” said Carter-Williams, who came to the Bucks last season from Philadelphia in a three-team deadline deal that shipped Brandon Knight to Phoenix. “I play with the effort the team needs me to play.”

Kidd opted to keep Carter-Williams on the bench despite losing both Jerryd Bayless and Greivis Vasquez to injury. Instead, Kidd tabbed veteran shooting guard O.J. Mayo for the starting role - as well as the ball-handling duties - and Mayo answered the call, scoring 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five assists in a season-high 35 minutes of work.

“He set the tone by running the offense and making sure the guys touched the ball,” Kidd said. “One turnover for a guy we can say likes to shoot it ... I think he showed what it means to be a true teammate.”

Milwaukee shot 49.4 percent for the game (44-for-89) and attempted only four 3-pointers, making a pair - a rarity for a team that scores 100 points in today’s NBA, but an acceptable anomaly when a team scores 60 in the paint.

“We were able to get in the lane and finish,” Carter-Williams said. “That’s where our strength is. When we’re doing that, we’re a tough team to stop.”

Defensively, the Bucks held the Knicks to 42.7 percent shooting from the field. Forward Kristaps Porzingis had 12 points and seven rebounds while forward Carmelo Anthony was 6 of 17 from the field but hit two from distance to finish with 18 points.

Anthony left the game briefly in the first quarter after bumping into Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, but returned to play the rest of the game.

“I just bumped knees with Giannis,” Anthony said. “It’s nothing serious.”

Up 52-48 at halftime, Milwaukee opened the third quarter with a 21-4 run.

The Knicks answered with 3-pointers from Lance Thomas and Derrick Williams, part of an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 13 with 5:26 left in the quarter.

But New York hit just 8 of 18 shots from the floor in the third quarter and turned the ball over five times. Milwaukee shot 52 percent from the field, blocked four New York shots and took an 81-69 lead into the final stretch.

“We were not executing well offensively,” Porzingis said. “Defensively, they were running the floor and creating for themselves and we weren’t aggressive and couldn’t stop them. That’s why they got that big 20-point margin. It was really hard to come back from that.”

Thomas scored seven of his 17 points in the third quarter, but the Knicks couldn’t get closer to 10 down the stretch and lost for fifth time in seven games.

”Physically we didn’t have it out there tonight,“ Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. ”It was our third game in four nights. The reality is they brought the game to us. They scored 60 points in the paint and it looked like they wanted it more than us and that’s why we lost.

“We didn’t start the third quarter in any way shape or form like we wanted to win the game.”

NOTES: G Jerryd Bayless was not available after suffering a sprained left ankle Friday night at Detroit. Milwaukee was also without G Greivis Vasquez, who missed his fifth consecutive game with an ankle injury suffered Nov. 27. ... SG O.J. Mayo moved into the starting lineup in place of Bayless, and F Jabari Parker returned to the starting five after coming off the bench the last four games. ... New York has dropped six of the last seven meetings between the two teams, and trail the Bucks, 2-1, in the season series. ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony came into the game leading the Knicks with 21.9 points per game but averaged just 14 points on 31.1 percent shooting in the first two games against the Bucks this year.