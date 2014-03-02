Preview: Knicks at Bulls

The New York Knicks are not just losing, they are getting blown out. The Knicks will try to end their latest slide at five straight when they open up a three-game road trip at the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. New York dropped its last two games by a combined 49 points and lost 11 of the last 13 to fall well off the pace in the Eastern Conference, a development guard J.R. Smith attributed to a lack of heart.

“It’s not a mental thing, it’s a heart thing,” Smith told reporters after the 126-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. “…You gotta play with effort, play with heart. I mean, I’m not condoning knocking somebody down and hurting nobody. But we gotta do something.” One thing the Bulls are never accused of is a lack of heart. Chicago was left for dead after Derrick Rose’s season-ending knee injury and the trade of Luol Deng but has instead won three straight and eight of nine to pull into a tie for the third-best record in the East.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE KNICKS (21-38): New York gave up 73 points in the first half to the Warriors and was never in the game after the break. Carmelo Anthony put up 23 points and 16 rebounds in the setback and continues to post big numbers despite the losses. The All-Star forward disagreed with Smith’s characterization of the team. “I don’t think it’s heart, man,” Anthony told reporters. “That’s his opinion; everybody has their own opinion. … But for me it’s just consistency and it’s been all year long.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (32-26): Chicago is built on a strong defensive system and is allowing the second-fewest points in the league at an average of 92.3 - a fact that helps cover up for an offense that at times lacks firepower. “I think when you get a team that’s willing to sacrifice for each other , to play for each other, I think you can build a mental toughness that’s necessary to succeed,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. “I think there’s a commitment by each player to each other to not let the group down.” Chicago has held its last nine opponents to an average of 88.7 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks suffered an 82-81 loss at Chicago on Oct. 31 to fall to 1-1, marking the last time the team was at .500.

2. Chicago F Taj Gibson is averaging 18 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last five games, with three double-doubles in that span.

3. New York C Tyson Chandler is averaging 15.8 rebounds in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 105, Bulls 89