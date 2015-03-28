Preview: Knicks at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls look to further their hold on third place in the Eastern Conference when they host the New York Knicks on Saturday. All-Star guard Jimmy Butler starred in his second game back from an elbow injury with 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting in a 116-103 victory Wednesday at Toronto, and the Bulls hope that is a sign of things to come from the standout. The Knicks matched the franchise record for losses at 59 when they fell 96-92 to the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Bulls have won four of their last five games after defeating the Raptors, but coach Tom Thibodeau doesn’t want it to be taken as a sign that the club is hitting a groove. “I want to see performance; I want to see the work go into it,” Thibodeau told reporters. “I know how you win. We have to be more concerned with the process of how we’re approaching it and are we putting the work in to give ourselves the best chance possible.” Struggling New York has lost six straight games and 13 of its last 15.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-59): Scoring points has been tough for New York, which has been held under 100 in 13 of 15 games this month – including below 90 on 10 occasions. Shooting guard Langston Galloway is just 20-of-62 shooting over the last five games and power forward Lou Amundson is 2-of-19 during the same stretch. Center Andrea Bargnani scored 25 points for the third time this season in the loss to Boston and has four 20-plus outings in March while serving as the top scoring option.

ABOUT THE BULLS (44-29): Point guard Derrick Rose (knee) hasn’t yet returned to contact drills but could do so next week, leaving him on track to resume playing prior to the start of the postseason. “He looks good but unfortunately the games are full contact,” forward Mike Dunleavy told reporters. “He’s got to be looking good when he starts doing contact and practicing, and that will come in due time. Hopefully in time for our playoff run.” Butler is averaging 21 points and seven rebounds in his first two games back, while power forward Taj Gibson (ankle) is rounding back into form and has played fewer than 20 minutes in three of his first four games back.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks are winless in their last seven visits to Chicago.

2. Bulls C Pau Gasol needs three double-doubles to reach 50 for the first time in his career.

3. New York SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (wrist) has missed seven consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 105, Knicks 82