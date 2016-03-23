Preview: Knicks at Bulls

With their playoffs lives in the balance, the Chicago Bulls are taking full advantage of a homestand against some of the league’s lesser teams. That four-game stretch at the United Center comes to an end Wednesday when the Bulls host the New York Knicks.

Pau Gasol returned from a four-game layoff to produce 14 points and 14 rebounds as Chicago rallied past the Sacramento Kings on Monday 109-102, improving to 3-0 on the homestand and holding onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. “Earlier in the year, it probably would have slipped,” guard Derrick Rose - who had 18 points - told reporters. “We’re just finding ways to win, just winning games somehow.” The Bulls have won nine straight at home against the Knicks, including a 108-81 win in the previous meeting on New Year’s Day. Playing without All-Star Carmelo Anthony (migraine), New York fell 88-80 against the Kings on Sunday, its third straight defeat - each while scoring fewer than 90 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, MSG (New York), WPWR (Chicago)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (28-43): As New York searches for positives amid another losing season filled with off-the-court drama, it sees rookie Jerian Grant provide occasional glimpses of potential. After barely playing in a loss to Washington on Saturday, Grant emerged to score 14 points and grab a pair of steals off the bench versus Sacramento. The Notre Dame product is shooting a respectable 47 percent since the All-Star break - after posting a 34.9 percent mark before it - while also experiencing sharp improvements from beyond the arc (from 14.8 percent to 29.4) and from the foul line (78.3 to 92.9).

ABOUT THE BULLS (36-33): Gasol’s return allowed Chicago to showcase its projected preseason starting lineup - Gasol, Rose, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Mike Dunleavy - for just the second time this season (2-0), but coach Fred Hoiberg said some are still dealing with minutes restrictions and he doesn’t want to push the issue. “We want to make sure we have these guys, protect them for the long haul,” Hoiberg told reporters. “If we are fortunate to get in, we want to have these guys ready to play. As of right now, we’ll keep it the way it is and hopefully gradually take the limits off.” Butler had 23 points, six assists and zero turnovers in the win over New York on Jan. 1.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gasol needs one more double-double to record 40 for the fifth time in seven seasons.

2. Knicks PF Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 31.3 percent from the floor over a six-game stretch.

3. Following the homestand, Chicago plays eight of its final 12 games on the road.

PREDICTION: Bulls 99, Knicks 88