Bulls send Knicks to 60th loss

CHICAGO -- It was the kind of game that might have given the Chicago Bulls difficulty earlier in the season, when they struggled against less-talented opponents.

Unfortunately for the New York Knicks, that issue appears to be a thing of the past. The Bulls cruised to a 111-80 victory on Saturday night over the Knicks (14-60), who dropped their seventh game in a row and set a franchise record for losses in a season.

Chicago (45-29) never trailed, didn’t allow New York to put a big run together and swept the three-game season series in impressive fashion.

“I think that’s really important,” Bulls center Joakim Noah said. “It’s not about New York. It’s about us. We’re trying to get better and trying to improve as a team. We have a lot of guys coming back from injuries, so it’s just important to establish our presence defensively. I think we did a good job tonight.”

Six Bulls scored in double figures, led by rookie forward Nikola Mirotic’s 24 points off the bench on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. Four Chicago players had at least 10 points by halftime and the Bulls led 54-34.

Chicago’s Pau Gasol finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for his NBA-high 48th double-double. Fellow starters Jimmy Butler (19 points), Aaron Brooks (12 points) and Mike Dunleavy (10 points) joined him in double figures.

Forward Taj Gibson added 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench as the Bulls outrebounded the Knicks 51-35. Gasol nearly had his double-double by halftime with 13 points and seven rebounds. Mirotic scored 11 points, making 3 of 7 3-point shots, before intermission.

“It’s important to put yourself in the best possible position (for the playoffs) in order to have the best possible run,” said Gasol, who rested the entire fourth quarter. “So, having home court helps, but we’ve got to move on. It’s also important to get to the playoffs in the best possible shape.”

The Knicks, who were led by center Andrea Bargnani’s 14 points, didn’t have a player in double figures starting the third quarter. They also didn’t have star forward Carmelo Anthony, who’s out for the season after knee surgery.

It probably wouldn’t have mattered if Anthony had played. New York, which also got 12 points from guard Langston Galloway and 11 points from guard Ricky Ledo, didn’t have nearly enough firepower.

Chicago, playing without injured point guard Derrick Rose, won its third straight game and for the fifth time in its past six. The Knicks fell to 5-33 on the road and lost for the 23rd time in its past 27 games overall.

“First and foremost, they’re a really good team,” first year New York coach Derek Fisher said of the Bulls. “They’re well-coached. They go hard every night, and I think we were not up to the challenge physically and mentally. We’re running on fumes, and it was going to be a hard game to win even if we were playing our best.”

Butler and Brooks, Chicago’s starting guards, each scored 10 points in the first half, when the Bulls used runs of 8-0, 9-2 and 17-5 to take a commanding 20-point advantage.

New York, which never led, didn’t get closer in the second half than 54-39 less than a minute into the third quarter.

The Bulls continued to dominate at both ends of the floor in the second half for their eighth straight victory over the Knicks at the United Center. Since the building opened in the 1994-95 season, New York is just 7-32 against Chicago.

This time, the Bulls held the Knicks to 38 percent shooting from the field (30 of 79).

“They’re a notorious defensive team,” said Knicks center Cole Aldrich, who added eight points and six rebounds. “They kind of slowed the game down a little bit. We weren’t able to hit shots and they just started to build the lead. We weren’t able to get back in it.”

NOTES: Bulls rookie F Doug McDermott didn’t play against New York. He missed his second game because of back soreness. ... Knicks PG Tim Hardaway (sprained right wrist) and F Travis Wear (sore lower back) were not listed as inactive, but were doubtful against the Bulls. “(Wear) has a little disc-type stuff going on,” New York coach Derek Fisher said. “We’re just trying to make sure we’re being smart with him.” ... Fisher said a decision about the future of G Ricky Ledo will be made Sunday, when his 10-day contract is up. ... Fisher, in his first year as a head coach, said he and Knicks president Phil Jackson have almost daily talks. He described Jackson as supportive in a tough season. “From my standpoint, yes, but this is my first year and sometimes the support of the front office isn’t a good thing,” Fisher said. “Coaches, when we get the dreaded support of the front office, sometimes things don’t end well.”