Preview: Knicks at Cavaliers

The New York Knicks won only 17 games in the 2014-15 season but were surprisingly tough on the Eastern Conference-champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks will try to hang with the Cavaliers again when they visit LeBron James and company on Wednesday.

The Knicks spoiled the party when they topped Cleveland in last season’s opener and came within three points of notching another win in the series in December before dropping the rubber match 101-83 on Feb. 22 as the Cavaliers kicked it into gear for the stretch run. James (30) became the youngest player in history to reach 25,000 career points and finished one rebound shy of a triple-double as the 2015-16 edition of Cleveland moved to 3-1 with a 107-100 win at Philadelphia on Monday. “I haven’t really had the opportunity to categorize the list of things I’ve done,” James told reporters of the accomplishment. “To be able to do it in winning fashion, number one, and to do it with this group of guys – to be in a building that loves the game of basketball.” New York is undefeated on the road in the early going but dropped to 0-2 at home with a 94-84 loss to San Antonio on Monday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, MSG (New York), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (2-2): New York fans were largely not thrilled when the team spent its No. 4 overall pick in last June’s draft on 20-year-old Latvian Kristaps Prozingis, but they might be coming around. The 7-3 forward is averaging 11.3 points and recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds against the Spurs on Monday. Porzingis left that game with a neck injury after taking a hard fall but X-rays came back negative, and he is day-to-day.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (3-1): Cleveland dropped the opener again this season but has since won three straight behind James, Kevin Love and an improved supporting cast. Part of that group is shooting guard J.R. Smith, who is day-to-day after suffering a knee contusion on Monday. The veteran is historically inconsistent with his jump shot and is off to an 8-of-29 start from the field in the first four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers G Mo Williams enjoyed his first 20-point outing since returning to the team with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting on Monday.

2. New York F Carmelo Anthony is shooting 37.2 percent from the field.

3. Cleveland C Sasha Kaun missed Monday’s game due to the birth of his child and is questionable to return on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 99, Knicks 94