Preview: Knicks at Cavaliers

The rich got a little bit richer over the weekend, when Kyrie Irving made his season debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving will once again play limited minutes in his return from a fractured kneecap when the Cavaliers host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Irving got the start on Sunday against Philadelphia and delivered 12 points and four assists in 17 minutes. “Obviously, the first game back we weren’t trying to push it too hard and I just wanted to go out there and see how it felt,” Irving told reporters. “Staying on the bike until my number was called and then just being ready to play. That is where I am right now and hopefully every game I continue to progress and feel better.” The Knicks had a four-game winning streak come to an end with a 107-99 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday as rookie Kristaps Porzingis struggled from the field. The 7-3 Latvian went 3-of-12, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range, in the loss and is shooting 28 percent from the field over the last five contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-15): Porzingis’ shooting struggles are opening up more minutes for Lance Thomas, who is on the opposite end of the shooting spectrum at the moment. Thomas went 9-of-9 off the bench, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, in Monday’s game and is shooting 75.8 percent from the field in the last five contests. The 27-year-old Duke product is 8-of-9 from 3-point range and 18-of-19 from the free-throw line in those five contests while averaging 15.2 points.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (18-7): Cleveland has been waiting for a fully healthy backcourt and got two-thirds of the injured crew back with Irving and Iman Shumpert on the floor on Saturday. “We are almost there,” LeBron James told reporters. “It was great because before the game we were in the hallway and I saw so many familiar faces. Having (Irving) back after the six-month layoff was great because I know he was excited. (Shumpert) being back and having almost a full group back once Mo (Williams) returns just feels good.” James has not seemed to need much help lately and is averaging 27.6 points on 54.4 percent shooting during the five-game winning streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers took a pair of early November meetings while holding the Knicks to an average of 85 points.

2. Knicks F Carmelo Anthony sprained his right ankle on Monday and is day-to-day.

3. Williams (finger) sat out the last two games but is probable to return on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 101, Knicks 90