Preview: Knicks at Cavaliers

No team in the Eastern Conference added more big names in the offseason than the New York Knicks, but all the newcomers bring long injury histories and big question marks. The Knicks are one of several teams fighting for second place in the East behind the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who will receive their championship rings in a pregame ceremony before hosting New York in the season opener on Tuesday.

The Knicks signed former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah and point guard Derrick Rose and brought in Brandon Jennings and Courtney Lee to join Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis in new coach Jeff Hornacek's system. "I think we're definitely a work in progress," Noah told reporters. "We have a lot of work to do. We got to get better. We haven't had a lot of time to play together." The Cavaliers are very familiar with each other and brought back all the main pieces from last season's championship run and will be hosting the game in a festive atmosphere with the first game of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs taking place across the street at the same time. LeBron James and company are heavy favorites to win the Eastern Conference for the third straight year and continue the city of Cleveland's recent run of good fortune -- the NFL's Browns excepted.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE KNICKS (2015-16: 32-50): Rose played in 66 games for the Bulls last season - his highest total since playing in 81 games in the 2010-11 campaign - but missed two weeks of training camp and played in only one preseason game while taking time off to be in court for a civil trial related to an alleged sexual assault. The former MVP, still just 28 years old and cleared of all charges stemming from the trial, averaged 16.4 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor last season and will be charged with running Hornacek's offense. New York ran Phil Jackson's preferred triangle offense exclusively under Derek Fisher and Kurt Rambis last season, but Hornacek is incorporating other philosophies into the attack.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (2015-16: 57-25): Cleveland overcame a 3-1 deficit in the finals to beat the Golden State Warriors last June, and coach Tyronn Lue is intent on limiting the wear and tear on James after the superstar made his sixth consecutive trip to the finals. James averaged 35.6 minutes during the 2015-16 regular season and bumped that number up to 39.1 during the postseason, and Lue expects those regular-season minutes to drop. “He understands that we want to keep his minutes down, and when there’s games where it makes sense to take off, we’re going to take those games off," Lue told reporters. "We’re being smart about the situation. We have one goal in mind, and that’s winning a championship."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers G J.R. Smith appeared in only one preseason game after agreeing to a four-year, $57 million contract late in camp.

2. Noah sat out two weeks during training camp with hamstring and ankle injuries but is expected to play on Tuesday.

3. Cleveland rookie G Kay Felder (concussion) is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 109, Knicks 92