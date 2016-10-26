Banner night for LeBron, Cavs in rout of Knicks

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James led his pack of teammates toward the banner this city waited 52 years to see. Then he laid his newly minted ring finger on the wine-colored banner before it was raised to the sky.

The Cavaliers superstar delivered on his mission to bring a title to Cleveland. He didn't waste long getting back to work on delivering another one.

James celebrated the Cavaliers' championship with 19 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 43rd career triple-double, and Cleveland opened defense of the franchise's first title by smashing the new-look New York Knicks 117-88 Tuesday night.

It was his second-triple double in as many games. He also recorded one in the championship-clinching victory in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in June when the Cavs became the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a championship, beating the Golden State Warriors.

"I just picked up where I left off," James said. "Back-to-back triple-doubles. I'm fine with that."

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, and Kevin Love contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, who capped an electrifying day with an emotional victory.

Carmelo Anthony scored 19 points, Derrick Rose added 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting in his Knicks debut and Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Knicks overhauled their roster over the summer by adding Rose and Joakim Noah, who went scoreless and grabbed six rebounds, but discovered Tuesday how far they still have to go to catch the defending champions. James had six dunks and improved to 3-0 on ring nights, including his titles with the Miami Heat.

"Tonight left a bad taste in everybody's mouth," Rose said. "We've got to put people down. We've got to foul. Not put them down, but for sure we have to foul them in the open court to make sure (James) doesn't get the crowd into the game. Little things like that, we just have to learn."

Fueled by adrenaline, the Cavaliers blew open a close game at the half with a dominating third quarter. They ended the night shooting 13 of 35 on 3-pointers, but the Knicks made just one field goal over a five-minute stretch in the third quarter, allowing the Cavs to extend a five-point lead to 69-53 on a night that was all about Cleveland from start to finish.

As James wiped away tears and fiddled with his new ring that is stuffed with 216 diamonds -- representing Cleveland's 216 area code -- the Cleveland Indians hosted the Chicago Cubs across the street in Game 1 of the World Series. This city with so little to cheer for so many decades is suddenly overflowing with riches.

"At this point, if you're not from here, live here, play here ... then it makes no sense for you to live at this point," James told a sold-out crowd that roared louder with his every word. "Cleveland against the world."

The Cavs have been swept up in Indians fever. The World Series was on in the locker room after the game, and the Cavs plan on attending Game 2 on Wednesday together after already attending two games as a team earlier in the baseball playoffs. As James was addressing reporters in the locker room Tuesday, he interrupted himself midsentence when Andrew Miller fired a strikeout.

"He struck him out? That's great," James smiled. "It's Miller time, baby."

Cleveland has plenty to smile about these days. And with the league's highest payroll again and all the key pieces back from last season, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is looking for more.

"This is for you," Gilbert told the crowd before the banner was raised. "Words can't thank you enough. When this thing is over and that banner goes up, there's only one thing left to do: repeat."

NOTES: WWE superstar Undertaker was a pregame guest after LeBron James wore his T-shirt last year prior to Game 5 of the Finals. ... G J.R. Smith, who was traded from New York to the Cavs two seasons ago, said he didn't get any added joy from the fact the Knicks were in town when he received his ring. "I'm trying to live my life a different way and not try to focus on vendettas and trying to get back at people. So that's one of the last things I'm thinking about," he said. ... Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue is hopeful G Kay Felder (concussion) will be available this weekend. ... The Knicks remained in the locker room during the rings ceremony. ... Knicks C Joakim Noah has a long-running feud with Cleveland after he ripped the city in 2010. "Congratulations to Cleveland," he said. "Even though it's not a vacation spot, you guys got your championship. It's well-deserved."