Preview: Knicks at Celtics

Despite how bad New York has performed this season, the Knicks are only 2 1/2 games behind first-place Boston in the Atlantic Division as they visit the Celtics on Friday. New York defeated the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday to improve its dismal record to 6-15 but the last-place Knicks have remained in close proximity with Boston sitting four games below .500. Boston annihilated the Knicks 114-73 in New York last Sunday while making 14-of-25 3-point shots.

The Knicks will be without point guard Raymond Felton (hamstring) for at least two weeks, prompting speculation the team may look into acquiring Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry. Pablo Prigioni figures to again draw the start after playing 31 minutes in Wednesday’s victory over the Chicago Bulls. Since defeating the Knicks, Boston has lost back-to-back games to the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, with the latter loss coming in the opener of a five-game homestand.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (6-15): New York’s poor start has fueled speculation that coach Mike Woodson could be in danger of losing his gig. Woodson pointed out earlier this week that he hasn’t had his full team yet this season, something that will continue with center Tyson Chandler (leg) and now Felton out with injuries. In addition, forward Amar’e Stoudemire had been unable to play back-to-backs until recently. “That’s the frustrating part,” Woodson said. “We’ve had restrictions on certain players, you know, we went through that phase. We’re kind of starting to grow out of that.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (10-14): Jordan Crawford continues to be a stunningly good contributor for Boston and had 20 points and nine assists in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. It was the fourth 20-point outing in a five-game stretch for Crawford, who is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Crawford has settled in as a point guard with Rajon Rondo still sidelined and has been a better distributor than anticipated. He has season averages of 14.2 points and 5.5 assists and is shooting a career-best 45.9 percent from the field.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York is just 12-23 in Boston since TD Garden opened in 1995.

2. Knicks F Carmelo Anthony had just 19 points in Sunday’s game but has averaged 29.5 in the following two games.

3. Celtics F Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is a game-time decision after missing the previous 10 games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 103, Celtics 101