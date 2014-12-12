Preview: Knicks at Celtics

The streaky Boston Celtics hope a visit from the struggling New York Knicks will help them start a winning streak Friday. The Celtics have lost two straight following a three-game winning streak — which came on the heels of a five-game skid — but have reason to believe they can change course against the hapless Knicks. New York has dropped 10 straight overall and 11 in a row on the road.

It might get worse for the Knicks before it gets better, as star Carmelo Anthony’s status is uncertain because of an ailing left knee that kept him out of Wednesday’s 109-95 loss at San Antonio. “What I‘m hearing is it won’t get any worse but it won’t get any better, so it’s just a matter of how much pain I can take while I‘m out there playing,” Anthony told reporters. “Some days are better than others.” The Celtics will be happy to get back home, where they’ve won three straight, after dropping both games on their brief road trip, including a 96-87 defeat at Charlotte on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (4-20): New York is a mess with or without Anthony (22.9 points, 6.6 rebounds), who hinted Tuesday that the prospect of surgery is a “last, last option” but not out of the question. Reserve guard J.R. Smith (10.3 points) also missed the Spurs game with a sore heel, leaving the Knicks with only one double-digit scorer in veteran forward Amar‘e Stoudemire (13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds). Second-year guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (9.3 points) picked up the scoring slack with 23 points, but the Knicks weren’t able to keep pace despite San Antonio missing its top four scorers.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (7-13): Boston squandered another halftime lead against the Hornets despite point guard Rajon Rondo’s third triple-double of the season. Rondo (8.5 points, 10.8 assists, 7.6 rebounds) plays a critical role at the offensive end, but small forward Jeff Green (19.6 points) has become the Celtics’ go-to guy, and power forward Jared Sullinger (14.9 points, 8.5 rebounds) is putting up solid numbers in the post. Center Tyler Zeller (eight points, five rebounds) has provided a boost inside since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in seven games as a starter.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston has lost eight games in which it was ahead or tied at halftime and four in which it was ahead or tied after three quarters.

2. The Knicks are 0-12 when allowing 100 or more points.

3. Green has scored in double figures in every game this season and 28 straight dating to last season, the third-longest streak in his career.

PREDICTION: Celtics 104, Knicks 98