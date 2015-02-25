Preview: Knicks at Celtics

Boston Celtics fans will get their first look at their newest addition – Isaiah Thomas - when the Celtics return from a three-game road trip to play the visiting New York Knicks on Wednesday. Thomas, acquired at the trade deadline, has 42 points and 10 assists in his first two games with the Celtics. The 5-9 lefthander averaged 15.2 points in 25.7 minutes for the fast-paced Phoenix Suns this season after scoring 20.3 points a night for Sacramento last season.

“I’ve known Danny Ainge has wanted me for a long time,” Thomas told reporters. “It was just surprising how (the trade) happened, so last minute. I’m happy that another team wanted me. Hopefully I can be here for a while and make things happen.” New York fans are finding it hard to find any player on its roster to get excited about. With 27 games remaining, New York would have to win 11 to avoid setting a club record for fewest wins (21 in 1962-63 and 1960-61) in a season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (10-45): In New York’s seventh straight loss, 101-83 to Cleveland on Sunday, the Knicks fell behind by 19 in the first quarter and 29 in the second, shot 37 percent for the game and attempted just three free throws through three quarters. It was so bad that Knicks president Phil Jackson took to Twitter afterward to criticize his team’s effort. “It’s the same thing occurring over and over. It’s nothing new,” Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. told reporters. “We need a better start to games, point blank.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (21-33): Thomas returned to Phoenix Monday and scored eight of his 21 points in the last 1:37 to lift Boston to a 115-110 victory. “It felt good to beat the team that traded you away,” Thomas told reporters. “I just love the big moment. I want to be the hero.” Avery Bradley added 23 points and six steals as the Celtics closed out a 1-2 road trip before returning home for three games. Boston has a modest three-game home winning streak, including a 89-88 stunner over Atlanta on Feb. 11, but is thin up front with Jared Sullinger (foot) out for the season and Kelly Olynk (ankle) missing the last 13 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. With Carmelo Anthony sidelined by knee surgery, New York has no players left on the active roster from its 2012-13 team that won 54 games.

2. Boston won in New York 108-97 on Feb. 3 while New York won in Boston 101-95 on Dec. 12.

3. Knicks G Langston Galloway, who signed as a free agent in January, is the leading scorer on the team among active players, averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, but he is shooting just 37.9 percent from the floor.

PREDICTION: Celtics 103, Knicks 95