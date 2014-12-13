Knicks beat Celtics to end losing streak

BOSTON -- It’s only one game, but the New York Knicks were finally able to exhale on Friday night.

“It’s always hard when you’re climbing uphill, then you get that one game like today, where you can kind of get that relief a little bit and get a chance to feel what winning a basketball game is like again,” forward Carmelo Anthony said after his 22 points helped the Knicks end a 10-game overall losing streak and an 11-game road losing streaks with a 101-95 victory over the Boston Celtics.

“Hopefully we can build on this feeling.”

Forward Amar‘e Stoudemire scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Knicks built a 15-point fourth-quarter lead and held off a late charge for the victory that improved their record to 5-20. They are 2-11 on the road, and got their first victory away from home since opening with a win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Asked what the difference was in this game, embattled rookie coach Derek Fisher said, “That we’re a team. I thought that was very apparent tonight, even with losing Iman (guard Shumpert, to injury) during the course of the game; that was emotional for the guys to lose another player. They just stayed together through the ups and downs of the game.”

The Knicks, who led by 15 with 5:45 left, were up by 14 with 2:57 remaining. But forward Jeff Green led a charge that got the Celtics as close as four with just 16.8 seconds left.

Anthony, questionable coming in after missing the previous game with a knee injury, salted the game away with two free throws with 16.2 left.

Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench and added 16 points and five rebounds and backup center Jason Smith scored all 12 of his points in an eight-minute stretch of the second half and also grabbed five rebounds.

“I thought the guys kept finding ways to work together,” said Fisher.

Anthony also had five rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and a steal in 39:27.

The Celtics (7-14) lost their third in a row after a three-game winning streak.

“They just played hard,” said Green. “They made the shots and they got the win.”

Green, who also played tough defense on Anthony (both were 9 of 20 from the floor), finished with 28 points, while center Tyler Zeller had 19 for Boston.

”I always want to recognize when the other team plays well and New York played well tonight,“ said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. ”We all know that they’re going to be better than their record when it’s all said and done -- they’ve got good players, he’s doing a good job, they’re getting more used to their system, all that other stuff ... they’re playing very urgently, for them.

“We have to play that way.”

Guard Rajon Rondo scored just two points but dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds, while forward Jared Sullinger, averaging 14.8 points per game coming in, followed a five-point game in Charlotte with zero in this one. He is 2 of 16 from the floor in the two games.

Both teams lost guards to injury in the first half, with Shumpert going down with a dislocated left shoulder and Boston’s Marcus Smart leaving with a strained left Achilles tendon.

The Knicks were already without guard J.R. Smith, out with a heel injury, while the Celtics were missing guard Avery Bradley, out with flu-like symptoms.

Fisher said Shumpert was “in pain, but the first thing he said was, ‘go get this win.'”

Said Shumpert, who will have an MRI Saturday morning: “I‘m a pretty strong guy so hopefully all the weights I lifted this summer paid off and it will be a simple dislocation and I’ll be rehabbing it back.”

Smart recently returned from missing 10 games with a sprained ankle. Indications after the game were that this injury is not serious.

NOTES: Knicks rookie coach Derek Fisher picked up his second technical foul in the game. ... F Carmelo Anthony, who had a disagreement with G Tim Hardaway Jr., denied a report he will consider giving up his no-trade clause to get away from this miserable New York situation. “Come on, man,” he said Friday morning. “After all the work I did to get here and get back here? If I was to get up and want to leave now, that would just make me weak, make me have a weak mind.” Anthony signed a five-year, $124 million deal to stay in New York. Free agents can be traded starting Monday. ... The Knicks are home for the Toronto Raptors Sunday night while the Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.