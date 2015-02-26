EditorsNote: Fixes: Knicks loss to eighth straight; Adds: Calderon missed end of game with injury

Newcomers lead Celtics past hapless Knicks

BOSTON -- Brad Stevens was asked before Wednesday night’s game what it’s like to be coaching “the third or fourth version” of this season’s Boston Celtics.

“Like the seventh version in two years,” the second-year coach said with a bit of a laugh.

The latest version in this revolving door, with newcomers Isaiah Thomas and Jonas Jerebko making their wildly successful home debuts with their new team, blew open a close game in the second half and cruised to a 115-94 victory over the hapless New York Knicks.

Admitting he and his staff are ”throwing darts“ to come up with the right combinations, Stevens, whose team is 9-7 over the last 16 games and has a shot at a playoff spot, said, ”We haven’t had a practice. We don’t practice tomorrow. We don’t know when we’re going to practice again.

“We’ve had some great shoot-arounds. We ate dinner next to each other one night and text occasionally. But walk-throughs, shoot-arounds and games, that’s when we get together.”

Thomas and Jerebko, making their home debuts with their new team, both came off the bench to lead the scoring parade and guard Evan Turner recorded his first career triple-double to lead the way.

Jerebko, the forward acquired from the Detroit Pistons and getting his first real Celtics time, had 20 points and five rebounds, going 7 of 10 from the floor, 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Thomas, who had a pair of 21-point games out west, was just 3-of-10 shooting but did go 11-of-11 from the foul line and finished with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

“It was alright,” Thomas said. “I couldn’t buy a basket other than a free throw. We won the game, so I was happy with that. It was fun to get the first game out of the way.”

Said Jerebko: “I just see a young team that plays hard, plays great defense and that shares the ball and doesn’t really care who scores the ball. I think we showed that today and we really shared the ball and played together.”

The Celtics, only a game out of the playoffs despite sitting 12th in the East, used to 34-6 run during the second half of the third quarter and the first 4:15 of the fourth to walk away with the game while sending the Knicks to their eighth straight loss.

Turner had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Forward Jae Crowder, also coming off the bench, had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Rookie guard Marcus Smart, also off the bench, had 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

“It was definitely fun,” said Turner. “It was definitely great to do it. We won. We were able to win and we all played great, so that was huge. I came close (to the triple-double) a lot throughout my career. I‘m fortunate enough to execute it the whole way this time.”

The Celtics, up by eight at the end of three quarters, went 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the first 7:05 of the finale. Smart opened the quarter with two and Crowder and Jerebko also nailed two. Boston finished the quarter with eight triples.

A key for the Celtics, playing without injured big men Jared Sullinger (gone for the year) and Kelly Olynyk, went small, with the 6-10 Jerebko at center. The smaller Celtics finished 14 of 31 from 3-point range, while the Knicks were 2-of-21 from behind the arc.

“We couldn’t adjust to what was going on with them going smaller so we were just trying to keep playing the way we were and they just kept hitting some big shots and it didn’t go our way,” said Knicks guard Langston Galloway.

Said Stevens: “We found a lineup that nobody would ever thought would play together right in an NBA game and because of the lack of a four or five and they played great together. It was fun to watch.”

Forward Andrea Bargnani came off the bench to lead five Knicks in double figures with 17 points. Center Jason Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Forward Gigi Datome, also acquired from Detroit in the Tayshaun Prince deal, made his Celtics debut in the fourth quarter. He didn’t score in 3:46 of playing time.

NOTES: Knicks PG Jose Calderon missed the end of the game with a sore left Achilles. ... Boston coach Brad Stevens, asked about former Celtics G Rajon Rondo and his incident with Dallas coach Rick Carlisle that led to a one-game suspension, didn’t comment on specifics but did agree with the theory that “things like that occasionally happen and you move on -- and they’ll move on. He’s (Rondo) a bright guy, but he’s also accomplished a lot. He’s a proud guy. He’s smart. I anticipate he’ll play really well the next game. He just has a way of responding positively to things and I hope that for him.” ... Stevens said F Kelly Olynyk, who missed his 15th straight game (ankle), should be back within the next week. ... The Knicks are at Detroit and the Celtics host Charlotte on Friday.