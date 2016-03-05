Late rally lifts Celtics past Knicks

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are doing the kinds of things that make you think they can make some real noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Special things.

“I don’t know. I think the sky’s the limit. I said that in preseason,” Jae Crowder said after playing a major role in a dramatic comeback that gave the Celtics their 13th straight home victory, a stunning 105-104 win over the floundering New York Knicks on Friday night.

“We are just taking it game by game right now. We’re not looking too far ahead.”

The Celtics rallied from eight points down in the final 3:22 and Avery Bradley scored on a tough drive for the winning points with 17.7 seconds remaining.

“We’re just really focused on the right now and focused on continuing to get better and let the cards fall where they may,” said Isaiah Thomas, who had 32 points and eight assists in his second straight 30-point game.

Thomas has 16 assists and no turnovers while scoring 62 points in the last two games.

Evan Turner, who had an outstanding game off the bench, had put the Celtics ahead with 36.4 seconds left, only to have Carmelo Anthony answer for the Knicks with 21.4 seconds on the clock.

Bradley, who scored nine points, was 14 of 41 from the floor against the Knicks in four games before his winning basket.

Anthony, who scored 30 points, had a final chance after Bradley’s basket, dribbling slowly into the frontcourt before (the Knicks were out of timeouts) he was fouled by Jae Crowder (Boston’s only foul of the fourth quarter) with 3.3 seconds left. Anthony wound up firing a long 3-pointer off the backboard as the game ended.

The victory gave the Celtics (38-25) their longest home winning streak since 2008-09 and 16 wins in their last 20 games.

Crowder, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, scored six of Boston’s 13 late points and also put the clamps on Anthony, who had abused him at times earlier in the game.

The Celtics are 4 1/2 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the Atlantic Division lead, but the deficit is six in the loss column. The teams have two games left against each other.

“Of course I think so,” Crowder said when asked if his team can catch the Raptors. “It’s just a matter of us locking in and not overlooking any opponent and taking care of our business day by day.”

Turner finished with a season-high 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Center Tyler Zeller, also coming off the bench, scored the Celtics’ first eight points of the fourth quarter and finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

“We just got to keep competing and I think we’ll always give ourselves a chance,” Zeller said.

Anthony was 13 of 27 from the floor and also had seven rebounds and four assists. Arron Afflalo scored 17 points, rookie Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points, big man Robin Lopez had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Jose Calderon contributed 13 points and five assists.

”I feel bad for the guys. They did so many good things out there. They deserved to win that ballgame,“ Knicks interim coach Kurt Rambis said. ”We obviously lost our composure in the late-game situation, turned the ball over and they hurt us.

“There was a lot of really, really good things out there at both ends of the floor.”

The Celtics, who visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, haven’t lost at home since Jan. 6 and finished a sweep of a five-game homestand. They take a 10-4 record in the back ends of back-to-backs into Saturday night’s game.

NOTES: The Celtics ran up a 30-4 advantage in fast-break points. ... Boston had eight turnovers, and just 13 in the last two games. ... The Knicks played their first game since F Carmelo Anthony told a heckling fan to ask owner James Dolan for a refund -- and then apologized, saying, “We are all frustrated by the team’s recent results -- everyone, including me, my teammates, coaches and the fans. I should not have responded the way I did.” ... Anthony, on the 3-15 run after the Knicks were 22-22: “I don’t know why. I don’t know how, it just went downhill from there.” ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens, on his team before Friday night’s game: “It is a fun group. The way that they play, I laugh sometimes, because we do some pretty haphazard things and even I‘m entertained over there sometimes when I have no idea what’s going to happen.” ... Boston assigned rookie G R.J. Hunter to the Maine Red Claws of the D-League to get some playing time.