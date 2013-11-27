Preview: Knicks at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to build off their biggest margin of victory in franchise history when they host the struggling New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Clippers, second in the league in scoring at 107.9 points per game, pounded the Chicago Bulls 121-82 on Sunday for their seventh victory in their last nine games. “When we dig in and really want to, we’re tough defensively and offensively,” Clippers power forward Blake Griffin told the Los Angeles Times.

Griffin and point guard Chris Paul are each averaging double-doubles and Los Angeles led the league in assists (25.9) going into Tuesday’s games. The Knicks are going the opposite way with six straight losses after dropping a 102-91 decision at Portland on Monday. Carmelo Anthony is second in the NBA in scoring (26.5), but he is getting little help as the Knicks reside near the bottom of the league in offense and are shooting 42.2 percent from the field.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, MSG (New York), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (3-10): Anthony said recently his frustration level is at an all-time high as his team continues to be inconsistent on the offensive end while its defensive numbers are in the middle of the pack. J.R. Smith is averaging 12.4 points since returning to the lineup, but he is shooting only 32.1 percent from the field – 29.6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Former All Star forward Amar’e Stoudemire has played his most minutes of the season the last two games and scored 22 points combined.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (10-5): Griffin averages 22 points and 10.8 rebounds and has recorded double-doubles in eight consecutive games while Paul contributes 19.3 points and a league-best 12.5 assists per contest. Guard J.J. Redick has been a strong addition with his outside shooting touch, scoring 22 points or more three times. Another offseason acquisition 37-year-old Antawn Jamison, who coach Doc Rivers has held out to keep him fresh for later in the season, played his first game Sunday and scored 11 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Griffin recorded at least 20 points and grabbed 10-plus rebounds in 100 games since the start of the 2010-11 season, second only to Minnesota’s Kevin Love (101).

2. New York PG Raymond Felton, who leads the team in assists (5.2), has missed the last four games with lower back and hip injuries.

3. The Clippers beat the Knicks in both meetings last season by an average of 13.5 points.

PREDICTION: Clippers 110, Knicks 95