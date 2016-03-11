Preview: Knicks at Clippers

The New York Knicks found a positive amid a season of negatives on Wednesday and will try to keep that momentum going when the competition ramps up significantly on Friday at the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks set seasons highs for points scored and margin of victory in a 128-97 triumph at the lowly Phoenix Suns.

Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has sounded distraught at times during another season destined to end in the lottery but had nothing but good things to say after New York shot 56.1 percent from the field against the Suns. “I thought we were locked in and focused from the jump,” Anthony told reporters. “We had a confidence and flow about ourselves today that we haven’t had in a while.” The Clippers are coming off a bad defensive performance in a 120-108 loss at Oklahoma City as they try to stay in the race for the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference. Wednesday’s setback dropped them 2 1/2 games behind the third-place Thunder, and Los Angeles needs to avoid looking past the Knicks with showdowns against Cleveland and San Antonio coming up in the two following games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, MSG (New York), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (27-39): The biggest surprise during Wednesday’s win was the play of seldom-used veteran Sasha Vujacic, who had drifted so far down the rotation that he had not even gotten off the bench in two of the previous three games. Interim coach Kurt Rambis made the decision to start Vujacic against Phoenix and was rewarded with 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range. “As frustrating as (not playing) was, I’m a big believer of hard work,” Vujacic told reporters. “I waited (and) waited and the opportunity came and my teammates believed in me.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (41-22): Los Angeles is returning home to host New York and Cleveland before a brutal five-game road trip that includes stops in San Antonio, Houston, Memphis and Golden State. The Clippers would like to get the defense back in order before beginning that stretch after allowing the Thunder to shoot 52.7 percent from the field. “When we would make a run, they’d always respond,” Los Angeles guard J.J. Redick told reporters. “They got off to a great start. You know, 39 points in the first quarter is unacceptable. We’ve been a good defensive team, and we were awful (Wednesday).”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks G Arron Afflalo (strained abdominal muscle) sat out Wednesday and is questionable for Friday.

2. Clippers F Jeff Green broke out for 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting on Wednesday after going scoreless in two of the previous three contests.

3. Los Angeles shot 56.6 percent in an easy 116-88 win at New York on Jan. 22.

PREDICTION: Clippers 116, Knicks 103