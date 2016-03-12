Clippers 101, Knicks 94

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Paul had 24 points and 15 assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 101-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night at Staples Center.

J.J. Redick had 20 points and Jeff Green finished with 17 for the Clippers (42-22), who beat the Knicks for the eighth time in a row and swept the season series again.

Los Angeles also defeated New York 116-88 on Jan. 22 at Madison Square Garden.

DeAndre Jordan collected 18 rebounds, 10 points and five blocks for the Clippers. All five Los Angeles starters scored in double figures, including Wesley Johnson, who also had 10 points.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks (27-40) in scoring with 23 points. Robin Lopez added 20 points and 19 rebounds and Carmelo Anthony also scored 20 points.

The Clippers turned back several fourth-quarter rallies by the Knicks, who tied the score at 84 on a corner jumper by Sasha Vuacic with 6:24 left. But a jumper by Redick and a 3-pointer by Johnson pushed the Clippers’ advantage to five.

New York cut the gap to one on two occasions but never was able to take the lead.

The final time occurred with 3:54 remaining after Porzingis hit two foul shots to slice the advantage to 91-90. However, a bucket inside by Johnson and a trey by Paul increased the margin to 96-90 with 2:40 left.

The Knicks got no closer than three the rest of the way.

The Clippers took a 61-50 lead at the break behind Paul’s 17 points and Green’s 15. Los Angeles shot 51.2 percent from the field to 46.7 percent for New York in the first half. The Clippers also converted 7 of 12 3-pointers and the Knicks made just 1 of 6.

Overall, the Clippers made 13 of 29 3-pointers (44.8 percent) compared with 4 of 20 (20 percent) for the Knicks. For the game, Los Angeles made 44.7 percent of its shots from the field to 41 percent for the Knicks.

In the third, a jumper by Paul put the Clippers up 68-53 with 8:10 left in the quarter. However, the Knicks closed the gap to 76-74 with a 21-8 surge to end the quarter after a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway.

NOTES: The Knicks played without G Arron Afflalo (strained right abdominal muscle) and F Lance Thomas (sore left knee). It was the second consecutive game missed by Afflalo and third in a row for Thomas. ... Clippers F Luc Mbah a Moute (left eyelid laceration) missed his fifth straight game. Mbah a Moute could return Sunday when the Clippers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I think he’ll play Sunday, but I don’t know that for a fact. But he’s feeling a lot better,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, adding that the 6-foot-8 Mbah a Moute worked out Thursday wearing goggles. ... Los Angeles F Paul Pierce (toe injury) also sat out the game. ... New York plays the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center.