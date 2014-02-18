Preview: Knicks at Grizzlies

Carmelo Anthony reportedly said he’d take less money to stay in New York and is guaranteed not to get moved before the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the bumbling New York Knicks would like to get some positive news on the court when they return from the All-Star break by visiting the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Knicks are enduring trade rumors and constant speculation about coach Mike Woodson’s job security as they continue to disappoint.

New York finished with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference last season but is 2 1/2 games out of the No. 8 spot and 12 games below .500 as the traditional second half gets underway. The Grizzlies were one of the hottest teams in the league before the break but needed the rest to get point guard Mike Conley (ankle) and center Marc Gasol (knee) healthy for the stretch run. Memphis took three of four heading into the break and limited opponents to an average of 84.3 points in that span.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, MSG (New York), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (20-32): Anthony set an All-Star Game record with eight 3-pointers in helping the Eastern Conference slip past the West on Sunday but is having less success helping his own team move forward. New York seems to believe that part of its problem is in the backcourt, where Raymond Felton has been ineffective between injuries and is averaging just 10.4 points and 5.9 assists. The Knicks are reportedly pursuing other options at the point guard spot, with Atlanta’s Jeff Teague and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry the latest names being tossed around along with disgruntled Denver Nuggets veteran Andre Miller.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (29-23): Memphis has no issues at the point guard spot as long as Conley, who leads the team in scoring (18) and assists (6.3), can return smoothly from the ankle sprain that kept him out of the seven games before the break. The Grizzlies covered for the absence by handing more responsibility to Nick Calathes and letting Gasol work as a high-post passer. Gasol left last Wednesday’s game after re-aggravating a left knee injury and an initial MRI revealed no structural damage, though Memphis will proceed cautiously with the former All-Star.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have taken three of the last four in the series, including a 95-87 triumph in New York on Dec. 21.

2. Knicks G J.R. Smith (fractured cheekbone) is expected back in the lineup on Tuesday.

3. New York is opening a four-game road trip and is 8-14 away from home.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 95, Knicks 86