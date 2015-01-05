Preview: Knicks at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered their largest defeat of the season Saturday but are looking ahead at a team that regularly snaps its opponents out of funks. The Grizzlies will try to pick up their fourth win in five games when they host the lowly New York Knicks on Monday. The Knicks are trying to avoid matching the longest slide in franchise history after suffering their 11th straight loss Sunday and are losers of 21 of the last 22.

Memphis is still without forward Zach Randolph (knee) and was playing the second night of a back-to-back when it fell 114-85 at Denver on Saturday for its worst loss since 2012. The Grizzlies snapped a three-game home losing streak with a 95-87 win over San Antonio last Tuesday and should not miss Randolph as much against injury-plagued New York. The Knicks started a three-guard lineup against Milwaukee on Sunday and are missing Carmelo Anthony (knee), Amar’e Stoudemire (knee), Samuel Dalembert (ankle) and Andrea Bargnani (calf) from the frontcourt.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-31): Anthony and Stoudemire are not expected to make the trip with the team and rumors of Anthony shutting it down for an extended period have been floated as the team sinks to the bottom of the standings. “We’re kind of looking at this next week or so being a heavy stretch and probably will be best for (Anthony) not to go,” coach Derek Fisher told ESPNNewYork.com. “I just think from day to day it’s hard for a player I‘m just going to sit for ‘X’ amount of time. I think he could, over the next couple days, decide he’s feeling better and wants to be out there with his teammates. I think he should be open to do so.” New York is ahead of only the Philadelphia 76ers (4-28) in the win column and began a stretch of five games in seven days Sunday.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (24-9): Memphis is not giving any thought to shutting Randolph down for the season, though his return date still is up in the air. The bruising forward has missed the past seven games, and the Grizzlies are 3-4 in that span. Marc Gasol is trying to pick up the slack but has been held to an average of 17.7 points in the last three games after going for 22 or more in the first four games without Randolph.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks set the franchise record of 12 straight defeats in 1985.

2. Grizzlies G Beno Udrih (leg) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. Memphis has taken two straight and four of five in the series.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 106, Knicks 88