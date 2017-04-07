Preview: Knicks at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will enter the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference but badly need a shift of momentum as they enter Friday's home game against the lowly New York Knicks. Memphis has dropped three straight contests and seven of its last nine but has a chance to finish the regular season strong by closing it against three non-playoff teams - the Knicks, Detroit and Dallas.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley (eye laceration) is slated to return against New York after missing Wednesday's 103-100 loss to Oklahoma City. "I just want to make sure he is in rhythm going into (the playoffs)," Memphis coach David Fizdale told reporters. "He's been playing great for us since the All-Star break and has really hit another gear. I don't really want him to lose that rhythm, and I don't think he wants to lose that rhythm." New York fell 106-103 to visiting Washington on Thursday, and its next loss will mark the third straight season of 50 or more. "I'm happy that our guys keep playing hard," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters after the latest defeat. "They didn't quit. They have been playing like that all year long."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (30-49): The availability of standout power forward Kristaps Porzingis (back) will be decided on Friday after he was scratched prior to the loss to the Wizards. Porzingis has sat out two straight contests due to discomfort, and it wouldn't be surprising if Hornacek opts to proceed cautiously and holds him out versus the Grizzlies. Small forward Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points for the second consecutive game after missing two contests with his own back issues.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (42-37): All-Star center Marc Gasol showed he is making a fine recovery from a foot injury by posting 23 points and four blocked shots in the loss to Oklahoma City. The strong performance came in his second contest following a five-game absence, and Gasol said there still is plenty of room for improvement. "I need to get back in rhythm. I couldn't run pretty much until (Tuesday)," Gasol told reporters after Wednesday's game. "I need to get back in the flow. ... (The foot) is just weak, but it's pain-free. After a week of not moving it and not being able to walk normally, it changed a little bit. Now it's just a matter of strengthening it and getting back."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have lost their last five visits to Memphis.

2. New York C Willy Hernangomez is 9-of-26 shooting over his last two games.

3. Memphis SG Tony Allen is averaging 13.5 points on 13-of-18 shooting over his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 97, Knicks 86