Preview: Knicks at Hawks

The New York Knicks attempt to rebound from a horrific performance when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. New York was never in Sunday’s humiliating 120-89 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs and the coaching staff has had a few days to consider how to move on from the debacle. Knicks coach Mike Woodson is pondering moving Metta World Peace into the starting lineup in hopes of overcoming a series of slow starts.

Atlanta has topped 100 points in each of its seven games and is averaging 104.7. Swingman Kyle Korver has made a 3-pointer in 80 consecutive games - the second-longest streak in NBA history behind an 89-game streak by Dana Barros that ended in 1996. Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony averaged 41 points in two outings against the Hawks last season and is looking to bounce back from a season-low 16 in the loss to the Spurs.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (2-4): New York has experienced double-digit deficits in the first quarter in three of its last four games and Woodson is hopeful of shaking the team out of its doldrums. “We’ve just got to get a solid game plan together where I know what I can expect from my players when they step out on that floor,” Woodson said. Center Tyson Chandler is out with a broken leg and Andrea Bargnani averaged 20.5 points over the last two games. Woodson is pondering opening games with a frontline of Bargnani, Anthony and World Peace.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (4-3): Offseason addition Paul Millsap is meshing well up front with center Al Horford, and point guard Jeff Teague is off to a strong start. Millsap averaged 24 points during a three-game stretch before scoring a season-low nine points in Monday’s win over Charlotte while Horford has topped 20 four times, including a 24-point effort against the Bobcats. Teague has posted four consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 17.1 points and 10.1 assists. Teague ranks second in assists behind Chris Paul of the Clippers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have won four straight against the Hawks and seven of the last eight.

2. Atlanta is averaging 10 steals and is second in the NBA in fewest turnovers committed (13.4).

3. New York G J.R. Smith had just five points on 1-of-9 shooting in 21 minutes in his season debut in the loss to the Spurs.

PREDICTION: Hawks 117, Knicks 109