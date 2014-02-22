Preview: Knicks at Hawks

Two teams struggling to find ways to win look for something positive to build on when the New York Knicks visit to Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Atlanta dropped a 115-107 decision at Detroit on Friday for its eighth consecutive loss and continues to encounter obstacles as guard Jeff Teague missed the game with an ankle injury. Carmelo Anthony poured in 44 points Friday, but the Knicks let a 14-point lead get away and lost to Orlando in double overtime – their seventh defeat in nine games.

The Hawks blew an 11-point halftime lead Friday and has lost by an average of 14.2 the last five games while giving up at least 100 in each. With Teague questionable for Saturday, Atlanta will have to rely on leading active scorer Paul Millsap even more. Anthony has recorded back-to-back games of at least 40 points and scored 30 or more in six of his last nine.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (21-34): Anthony is second in the league in scoring at 27.8 points – 34.8 over the last five – as the Knicks trail eighth-place Atlanta by 4 1/2 games in the Eastern Conference. New York will be without guard Iman Shumpert (sprained left knee) for a few weeks, but forward Amar’e Stoudemire (sore knee) returned to score 10 against Orlando. Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a major threat off the bench, making 10-of-21 from 3-point range and averaging 18 points the last three contests.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (25-29): Millsap, who averages 17.6 points, led five players in double figures scoring with 23 against Detroit as the Hawks did enough on the offensive end only to allow 54 percent shooting on the other side of the court. Teague averages 15.5 points and joins four other players on the injured list while forward DeMarre Carroll returned Friday after missing three games with a strained hamstring. Guard Shelvin Mack had a career-high 21 points and rookie forward Mike Scott recorded a season-best 20 in the last game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York C Tyson Chandler has reached double figures in rebounds 13 times in 31 games, including three of the last four.

2. Atlanta G Kyle Korver is 32-of-62 from 3-point range over the last 13 contests and has made at least one in an NBA-record 123 straight games.

3. The Knicks have won six of the last seven meetings, including a 2-1 mark this season.

PREDICTION: Knicks 102, Hawks 94