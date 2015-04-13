Preview: Knicks at Hawks

While the Atlanta Hawks are trying to finish the regular season strong to build momentum for the playoffs, the New York Knicks just want to finish. The Hawks host the Knicks on Monday in a matchup of the best and worst teams in the Eastern Conference as the regular season winds to a close.

Despite having clinched the top seed in the East and set a franchise record for wins, the Hawks are still searching for something as they approach the postseason. “I don’t think we’ve played as well or as consistently as we’d like, regardless of who’s playing, over the last two to three weeks,” coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. “I think we can be playing better.” The Hawks rested four starters — in addition to injured forward Paul Millsap — in Sunday’s 108-99 loss at Washington, but Budenholzer said he expects to play his usual starting lineup Monday. The Knicks are coming off an 80-79 win at Orlando on Saturday but have lost 11 of their last 13.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (16-64): New York is nearing a merciful end to the worst season in franchise history and does so with a lineup devoid of stars. Fourth-year center Cole Aldrich was the closest thing the Knicks had against the Magic, as he put up a career-high 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the ugly victory. The Knicks haven’t won back-to-back games since late February.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (60-20): Atlanta had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Wizards but put up a fight even with its first string sitting out. The watered-down lineup didn’t get the job done at the defensive end, though, giving up 29 fast-break points and allowing Washington to shoot 42.9 percent from 3-point range. The Hawks have made 799 3-pointers this season, two behind the 2007-08 Magic for 10th most in NBA history.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks have won three straight meetings including the first two this season, clinching their first season series victory over the Knicks since sweeping four games in 2007-08.

2. Of the Knicks’ five starters in the teams’ last meeting on Nov. 10, only two players — Shane Larkin and Tim Hardaway Jr. — remain on New York’s active roster.

3. Hawks PG Jeff Teague needs one point/assist double-double to tie Lenny Wilkens (43) for third on the franchise’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Knicks 91